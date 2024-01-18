The Big Picture Dorit Kemsley's Instagram caption shows she didn't learn anything from the recent episode and has received backlash from fans.

Despite fan protests, Kemsley has not changed the caption or acknowledged her mistake.

This incident highlights Kemsley's lack of concern for others' opinions and reactions.

Dorit Kemsley is in hot water after the recent events of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And she isn't making it any better for herself either, with the caption she put on a recent Instagram post following an episode airing. Kemsley posted a picture on Instagram with her "90s supermodel" sweatshirt that she wore to dinner with the caption "happily living in my bubble". The problem was that she was called out for the microaggressions she was making in the episode for living in said bubble.

During the episode, which included a Taco Tuesday party at Crystal Kung Minkoff's house, Kemsley began fighting with Sutton Stracke over bringing up her making out with her driver. The fight then escalated when Kemsley got into it with Garcelle Beauvais and Kemsley continued to say that she was being attacked by Beauvais. At that moment, Beauvais said that she didn't have the energy to educate Kemsley on why that word wasn't okay.

It took Erika Jayne to point out to Kemsley what was wrong with using the word "attack" towards Beauvais, which can be inferred as her being scared of arguing with a woman of color. Kemlsey was choosing to fight with Beauvais and her use of the word attack just became a double-down on Kemsley's part.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Dorit Refuses to Acknowledge She Contributes to the Problem

Kemsley's caption proves that did not learn anything from her interaction with Beauvais' and even being schooled by Jayne. “This caption isn’t doing what you think it’s doing, Dorit…” one fan wrote with Sasha Belle from RuPaul's Drag Race fame writing “This caption is really disappointing.” Instead of changing the caption or recognizing that the comment about her living in a bubble was because of how she reacts to things on the show itself.

As of this moment, Kemsley still hasn't changed the caption despite thousands of comments protesting it. Kemsley doesn't seem to care what anyone thinks about what she said or what she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 PM EST, airing on Peacock the following day.Warch On Peacock