Wowow, Japan's top premium television broadcaster, is looking to explore the backstory of one of the most iconic characters from the legendary anime Yatterman with a new live-action spinoff. Titled Doronjo, the new series will center on the beloved villainess and how she'd eventually become the foil to the titular Yatterman. The series will reveal the "shocking past of the sadly beautiful dark heroine Doronjo" on October with 11 episodes on Wowow starring popular Japanese actress Elaiza Ikeda.

Yatterman originally premiered in Japan back in 1977 and has remained a cultural touchstone ever since, with multiple follow-ups and a live-action theatrical adaptation in 2009. It'd even go on to air in multiple countries outside of Japan, including Spain, Italy, Poland, and other Asian countries, cementing itself as a global smash hit. In the series, the titular hero is constantly brought into conflict with the evil Doronbo gang who are trying to collect four skull stones that, when brought together, are said to reveal the location of the world's largest gold deposit. Doronjo is the leader of the gang and is defined by her beauty, vanity, and wit. Despite her intelligence, she, along with the rest of the Doronbo gang, never managed to defeat Yatterman. Still, her portrayal in the show has become iconic in Japanese culture, taking on a similar role to Catwoman or Harley Quinn in the anime world.

Eisuke Naito and Hatsuki Yokoo are directing the series with Naito also writing and producing. Both were involved in the live-action theatrical Yatterman adaptation early on in their careers, making this a reunion of sorts for the two. Joining Naito in writing the series is Kohei Kiyasu, Satoshi Oshio, and Midori Sato. On the production end, Masaki Yamada, Yusuke Kobayashi, and Megumi Hoshino will lead the series. Doronjo is produced in cooperation with Tatsunoko Production.

With Doronjo, Yatterman gets a proper live-action series for the first time in its storied history. The series also comes during a major milestone for Tatsunoko Production as it's currently celebrating its 60th anniversary. Tatsunoko has been behind a number of major anime franchises both old and new, including the original Yatterman anime series.

Wowow has been trying to expand its footprint in the anime landscape for some time now. Alongside Doronjo, the broadcaster put their weight behind some original animations such as Eien no 831. However, live-action has still been more in their wheelhouse with adaptations of Isekai Izakaya Nobu, I Want To Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die, and HIRU/LEECH all hailing from Wowow.

Doronjo will bring a new perspective on the classic villain exclusively to Wowow in October.