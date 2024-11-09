During the early ages of film, women did their best to take on active roles in filmmaking. After the talkies were introduced, filmmaking became a viable business opportunity, leading to plenty of businessmen flooding into Hollywood in hopes of striking movie-star gold. By the end of World War II, filmmaking was a proper industry, but with this came the ousting of talented, hardworking women who had used to work in all fields of film.

One of the remaining women in the industry was Dorothy Arzner, who had a historical and remarkable career as a director, and yet her work has often been cast aside and forgotten. Not only was Arzner a pioneer for female filmmakers, but she was also openly a lesbian and a massive feminist. Her films often focused on women's stories, where the focal relationships were female friendships that tended to have subtle queer undertones. Arzner was the first woman to be inducted into the Director's Guild of America (DGA), making her the only full-time female working director of her time. She even directed Paramount's first talkie, Manhattan Cocktail (1928), and Clara Bow's speaking debut in a film, The Wild Party (1929). Arzner even invented the classic boom microphone to allow Bow more freedom while filming, a useful item that is a key tool on film sets to this day. With her multitude of achievements, Arzner deserves her time in the spotlight, as she was a trailblazer for not only women but the film industry as a whole.

Dorothy Arzner's Feminist Films and Gender-Defying Work

What makes Arzner and her films so revolutionary is how they center on women and their experiences. Her films tell the stories of women dealing with objectification and sexualization, gender roles and patriarchal systems, and how traditional marriage can trap women and keep them from being free. Women are the stars of her films, while men are often there to support the development of the female characters in the narrative. Arzner herself was a big proprietor for women's rights and representation in film. She fought tooth and nail for a spot as a studio director in her early days, eventually directing Fashions For Women (1927) for Paramount Pictures, which is unfortunately lost, but that doesn't take away from this massive achievement for a woman of the era.

In Arzner's pre-Hays Code film Christopher Strong (1933), the timeless Katharine Hepburn plays an aviator and sports more masculine clothing throughout. The film comments on traditional gender roles, showcasing Hepburn as Lady Cynthia Darrington, an independent woman who does not restrict herself to patriarchal stereotypes. Though she faces a tragic choice between her love of flying and her love for Sir Christopher Strong (Colin Clive), the film is sure to present Hepburn's character as a self-assured woman with her androgynous dress and her confident prowess. The friendship between Cynthia and Elaine (Billie Burke), Christopher's wife, is genuine and strong, perhaps even holding queer undertones. Like a subversion of the "homosocial triangle," but with two women vying for the same man's attention, but only because they secretly want each other. It also showcases a powerful stance against marriage, something Arzner often played around with in her films, with a line that is an outward criticism of the institution of marriage: "Marriage and children make any woman old-fashioned and intolerable." Christopher Strong may be a melodrama romance, but it displays a woman's independence while also still being a love story.

Flipping the Status Quo in Hollywood

The 1940 film Dance, Girl, Dance might be Arzner's strongest example of feminist ideas represented in her films. Dance, Girl, Dance critiques the world of dance as well as the general objectification of women's bodies. While there is a love triangle plot within the film, it's the friendship between Maureen O'Hara as Judy and Lucille Ball as Bubbles that is the backbone of Dance, Girl, Dance. The film is a criticism of the male gaze, especially with Judy's iconic monologue near the end of the film, where she points out the way women's bodies are viewed as only a source of pleasure for men and how her job as a dancer feeds into men's desires to use women for sexual gratification. Dance, Girl, Dance was a bold film for its time and continues to hold relevance even in our modern era.

Arzner's Merrily We Go to Hell (1932) is another pre-Code film that touches on marriage, subverting the concept of the "happy ending" in film, specifically for women. Merrily We Go to Hell presents marriage as something that traps women, keeping them from flourishing into who they are because they are stuck in the shadow of their husbands and households. The title is used as a toast in the film, but the phrase can also be seen as a way to describe how Joan (Sylvia Sidney), the protagonist, is oblivious to her loss of agency and independence due to her love for Jerry (Fredric March). The film remains vague on its true stance on marriage throughout its entirety, up until the final scene. The film ends with tragedy, with Joan, despite originally wishing to leave Jerry, falling back into his arms, weeping for him despite all the upsetting events that occurred during their marriage. What would typically be a romantic and happy ending for the main couple of a romance film, ends up being a melancholy conclusion that leaves the viewer feeling immense sorrow for Joan and her future.

Arzner's Final Days in the Studio

By the 1960s, Arzner had been all but forced out of her directing career and spot in the industry. Her influence on audiences was perceived as too strong, with her battle for women as driven, developed characters that challenged the traditional roles of gender and marriage. Not to mention her ties to feminism and being an openly queer woman, both things that the Hays Code actively pushed against. Her final film, First Comes Courage (1943), tells the tale of a wife of a Nazi, who only married him because she is an undercover spy, and when her husband's superior officers suspect something's up, she sends the information to the Allies, who then send an assassin: her ex-lover. Even with her final film, Arzner provokes the gender norms of war and love, leaving Hollywood with a bang.

The infamous filmmaker went on to teach at UCLA after her last film, and as a professor there she became a mentor for renowned director Francis Ford Coppola, most famously known for directing The Godfather and more recently, the highly disputed Megalopolis. Today, Arzner's work is celebrated and studied by feminist, queer, and film scholars for its innovative themes and the ways she was a pioneer for future women in film, as well as feminist stories and queer representation within a competitive, male-dominated field.

Dance, Girl, Dance When a troupe of dancers becomes unemployed, one of them takes up burlesque dancing while another dreams of performing ballet. Release Date August 30, 1940 Cast Maureen O'Hara , Louis Hayward , Lucille Ball , Virginia Field , Ralph Bellamy , Maria Ouspenskaya , Mary Carlisle , Katharine Alexander , Edward Brophy , Walter Abel , Harold Huber , Ernest Truex , Chester Clute , Lorraine Krueger , Lola Jensen , Emma Dunn , Sidney Blackmer , Vivien Fay , Ludwig Stössel , Ernö Verebes , Stanley Blystone , Wade Boteler , Buster Brodie Runtime 90 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Expand

