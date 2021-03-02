Netflix has released the first official trailer for its new upcoming fantasy anime series, DOTA: Dragon's Blood. The show is based on the critically acclaimed multiplayer game DOTA 2 by Valve, which is itself actually a sequel to the "DotA" (a.k.a. "Defense of the Ancients") mod that was originally created for the Blizzard game Warcraft III. A teaser trailer had been previously released, but this is the first time fans will be able to get an extended look at the eight-episode series dropping on the streaming platform later this month.

DOTA: Dragon's Blood follows the rise of a hero in a Dragon Knight known as Davion who is already dedicated to his own crusade in taking down evil. Over the course of the story, he winds up entangled in an epic clash between light and dark forces, especially once some really powerful gods get involved. The series blends high fantasy and intense action that may not be for the faint of heart; Netflix has already labeled this one of its "adult animated" shows.

Created by Ashley Miller (Thor, X-Men: First Class), DOTA: Dragon's Blood features the vocal stylings of such talents as Yuri Lowenthal, Troy Baker, Kari Wahlgren, Anson Mount, Lara Pulver, and Tony Todd. Studio MiR (The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender) is in charge of animation, with Ryu Ki Hyun as co-executive producer. The series is co-produced by Netflix Animation and Valve.

DOTA: Dragon's Blood launches globally on March 25. Check out the official trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for DOTA: Dragon's Blood:

The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined. The series is based on the hugely successful global video-game franchise 'DOTA 2' by Valve.

