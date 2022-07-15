Fans eagerly awaiting DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 will not have long to wait, as Netflix has recently released the trailer to the popular anime fantasy series that previews the epic showdown between the series' two central characters. The trailer opens up where Book 2 left off, with Terroblade (voiced by JB Blanc) comforting the protagonists as he continues on his quest to kill all the dragons and remake the universe in his own image. Explaining that all of his allies are “gone,” it’s up to Davion (voiced by Yuri Lowenthal) and his allies to finally bring an end to Terroblade’s reign and bring peace to the universe; however, it may come at a steep price.

The trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the central plot line of Book 3, but gives off enough to keep fans waiting anxiously for the release of season. Originally announced during Netflix’s Geeked Week, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 will premiere on Netflix with an entire season on August 11, and, judging by the trailer, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Davoin and company.

Based on the sequel to Valve’s DOTA 2, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood was adapted into an anime series in a joint collaboration between Mir, a South Korean animation studio famed for producing The Legend of Korra, and Kaiju Boulevard, an American production company led by Ashley Edward Miller, who serves as the showrunner for the series. Book 1 of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood was released on Netflix in 2021, with Book 2 following in January the next year.

Image via Netflix

The series has proved to be popular with anime fans, especially in relation to the DOTA video game series. The series currently holds an 85% approval rating among audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and has garnered a slew of critical acclaim from fans. The series follows Davion, a Dragon Knight who spends his time hunting down and slaying dragons to bring peace and safety to the world. Along the way, he and his fellow protagonists run into Terroblade, a demon who looks to kill all the dragons of the world and remake the universe into something that he desires. With the release of the Book 3 trailer, it seems as though Davion and Terroblade will finally duel it out in one final, epic battle, unless another season is released that will keep the eternal fight for the universe going.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 will be released on Netflix on Aug. 11. Check out the action-packed trailer below.