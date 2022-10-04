Lili Simmons (Banshee) is taking on the world of keno pool gambling in Academy Award winner Tom Schulman's (Dead Poets Society) latest film Double Down South. Collider can exclusively unveil the trailer for the film ahead of its premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival next month, which shows Simmons' character Diana rising through the world of keno only to get involved with some dangerous people. She found someone to take her under their wing in the keno veteran Nick (Kim Coates) but when they look to take on the world champion, things get dicier than either ever imagined.

The trailer kicks off with Diana arriving at Nick's, the "keno capital of the world" where she instantly charms the crowd, including Nick, with her sharp tongue and inherent talent. She becomes the star attraction of the establishment, raking in money while working alongside Nick and constantly improving her game. Nick's not exactly the nicest guy, showing off his violent streak on multiple occasions, but Diana's stayed on his good side and, the two share an interest in betting big.

Double Down South doubles as a redemption story as Nick and Diana's big bet with the world champion gives Diana a chance to recoup her losses from previous bets. There's some shady history between Nick and the champ though. With Diana unsure if Nick will keep things above board, he finally has reason to come after her considering she wants to keep things clean. She's the self-proclaimed "best keno player alive," but the stakes are higher than ever as failure to pull off the win will put everyone in danger. Coates gives Nick a terrifying presence in the trailer, and it's clear that he's more than willing to hurt Diana and those around her if she ruins him.

Double Down South is Schulman's first film since penning the TV movie Anatomy of Hope back in 2009 and his first directorial effort since 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag in 1997. Before those films, however, he penned several hits throughout the late 80s and early 90s including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, What About Bob?, and his Oscar-winning magnum opus Dead Poets Society starring the late Robin Williams. This latest film will be a somewhat personal story for the director who spoke about growing up around keno gambling and the impression it made on him when he was young.

Alongside Simmons and Coates, Schulman's return to the big screen also stars Igby Rigney, Tom Bower, Justin Marcel McManus, Rebecca Lines, Cameron Cowperthwaite. Since the cast was first revealed, the film has undergone a name change as it was originally titled Southern Gothic. Producers on the project include Rick Wallace, Sara Sometti Michaels, and Seth Michaels.

Double Down South will make its world premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on October 15. Screenings will be held at 7:30 p.m. PDT at Triangle 6 at 1870 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, California. Check out the trailer below.