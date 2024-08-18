The Big Picture Billy Wilder's Double Indemnity explores dark human desires that lure ordinary people into criminal acts, blurring morality.

The film defies moral judgment on its characters, letting audiences grapple with their own feelings of empathy and identification.

Wilder's cynical worldview and use of German Expressionism set the stage for film noir, ushering in a new direction for crime films.

Billy Wilder's Double Indemnity is about two people who are rotten to their core, and the brilliance of his storytelling is that he knows audiences identify with them more than the ones who are victimized by their greed and lust. It's that basic truth that's at the heart of film noir, which finds ordinary people slipping into criminality because it's just too appealing not to. More than any other film, Double Indemnity helped define the dark shadows, murky morality, and carnal sexuality of that darkest of movie genres, and continues to seduce moviegoers to this day.

Double Indemnity A Los Angeles insurance representative lets an alluring housewife seduce him into a scheme of insurance fraud and murder that arouses the suspicion of his colleague, an insurance investigator. Release Date July 6, 1944 Director Billy Wilder Cast Fred MacMurray , Barbara Stanwyck , Edward G. Robinson , Byron Barr Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Billy Wilder , James M. Cain Expand

What Is 'Double Indemnity' About?

As he bleeds out from a gunshot wound, insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) dictates a confession to his boss, claims manager Barton Keyes (Edward G. Robinson). While on a routine trip to renew an automobile policy, he meets Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck), a blonde bombshell who talks Neff into taking a secret life insurance policy out for her husband (Tom Powers). Neff instantly knows the score, and he and Phyllis stage Mr. Dietrichson's death to make it look like he fell from a train, triggering the "double indemnity" clause, which pays out double of the life insurance when death occurs in rare or unusual circumstances. It all goes according to plan, but Keyes, who's got "a little man" in his gut, smells foul play. Things get further complicated when Neff falls for Phyllis' stepdaughter, Lola (Jean Heather), who claims her stepmother was a nurse who ensured the late Mrs. Dietrichson wouldn't stay around too long. She also tells him that she suspects her boyfriend, Nino Zachetti (Byron Barr), of killing her father, since he's been spending a lot of time with Phyllis. Neff tells Phyllis he won't take the fall for her, and they both end up with bullet holes in their bodies.

Double Indemnity was based on James M. Cain's book of the same title, originally published as a serial for Liberty magazine in 1935. It would take almost a decade for it to make its way to the screen because, in the opinion of Joseph Breen from the Hays Code, it ran the risk of "what the code calls 'the hardening of audiences,' especially those who are young and impressionable, to the thought and fact of crime." When Wilder decided to direct it, he enlisted The Big Sleep novelist Raymond Chandler to co-write the adaptation. Whatever concerns Breen had about the film's stance towards crime would not be assuaged by Wilder, whose deeply cynical worldview was a perfect match for Cain's tale of murder and avarice. This informed everything from the snappy dialogue to the gloomy visual style to the bleak finale, all of which would soon become hallmarks of film noir.

'Double Indemnity' Set the Ground Rules of Film Noir

Close

Born in Austria-Hungary in 1906, Wilder began his career in the German film industry, co-writing the revolutionary silent film People on Sunday, a collaboration with future filmmaking heavyweights Edgar G. Ulmer, Robert Siodmak, and Fred Zinnemann. He fled to America during the rise of Hitler, and he lost his mother, his grandmother, and his stepfather in the Holocaust. Although his early Hollywood screenplays like Ninotchka and Ball of Fire, as well as his solo directorial debut, The Major and the Minor, were frothy entertainments, his most famous works would be defined by a caustic wit and downbeat view of humanity. It shouldn't be surprising he would find an affinity with Double Indemnity, having narrowly escaped the evils of fascism only to see those he loved most consumed by it.

Like many European emigres who found themselves in America in the 1930s (including Siodmak, Ulmer, Zinnemann, and Fritz Lang), Wilder imported German Expressionism to Hollywood films. The style of exaggerated visuals and deep shadows found a perfect home in the burgeoning film noir genre, which had become increasingly popular during the 1940s as the horrors of WWII became more apparent. Working with cinematographer John F. Seitz, Wilder turned the sunny California of Double Indemnity into a dark and forbidding place. Throughout the film, Walter and Phyllis are seen in shadow, with the outline of Venetian blinds replicating the prison cells they might find themselves in should their plans go awry.

Working around the restrictions of the Production Code, Wilder and Chandler created dialogue that worked as a substitute for sex, andlthough they're never seen going to bed together, the implication is certainly there. As played by MacMurray and Stanwyck, Walter and Phyllis personify the two main archetypes that would become standards for the noir genre: the dopey man who thinks he can figure out the perfect crime, and the cool femme fatale who tricks him into thinking he'll get away with it.

'Double Indemnity' Took Crime Films In a New Direction

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Before Double Indemnity, the edict from the restrictive Hayes Code was that crime could not be glamorized. Although popular gangster films of the 1930s like The Public Enemy, Little Caesar, and Scarface toed the line as closely as they could, the "heroes" were always made to pay for their sins in the most decisive ways possible, and many of these movies were forced to put disclaimers at the beginning condeming the violence they were about to portray. What was revolutionary about Double Indemnity, and the noirs that followed it, was this complete lack of proselytizing. Sure, Walter and Phyllis paid for their sins with their lives, but Wilder makes no moral judgment about their actions, leaving it up to audiences to make that assessment. What Wilder knew, of course, was that although viewers understood what the characters were doing was wrong, they secretly hoped they would get away with it.

In Double Indemnity, you see the seeds of Chinatown, Body Heat, L.A. Confidential, and the many other neo-noirs that would make explicit what it could only imply. What remains insidiously pleasurable about Wilder's film is its ability to make us root for — and, dare we say, even identify with — people who have ice water in their veins. In the end, we doubt whether Phyllis and Walter ever really loved each other to begin with, and if that even really matters. After all, the thrill of doing something naughty can sometimes be better than sex.

Double Indemnity is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO