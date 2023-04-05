Collider can exclusively reveal a new poster for Double Life, an upcoming thriller starring Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) and Pascale Hutton (When the Heart Calls). The poster features both stars split apart by a mysterious figure bathed in red light, teasing Double Life is filled with dangers and secrets.

Double Life follows Hutton and Leslie as the window and former mistress of a man who supposedly died in an accident. While these women have every reason to never want to speak with each other, they will actually work together to uncover the secret life the dead man had, and which led him to be targeted by some dangerous people. That’s because the late man not only kept a relationship with two women who imagined they were the only one, but he was also involved with rich criminals. We can’t know just yet how Double Life will fare when compared to other great thriller movies, but at least the short synopsis teases an intriguing concept.

Leslie became widely known after she became the titular heroine in the second season of CW’s Batwoman. The series was prematurely canceled after three seasons, but Leslie recently returned to the Arrowverse in the ninth and final season of The Flash, where she played the villainous Red Death. As for Hutton, she’s known for playing Rosemary Coulter in the drama series When Calls the Heart, but the actress already showed up in multiple TV hits such as Once Upon a Time, Fringe, and Supernatural.

Who’s Behind Double Life?

Double Life is directed by Martin Wood from a script by Mike Hurst and Chris Sivertson. The movie is inspired by an original story by Hurst. Additional cast members include Vincent Gale (Midnight Mass), John Cassini (Detective Knight: Redemption), Aaron Douglas (Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency), and Niall Matter (The Predator). It will be great to watch Leslie showing more of her fighting skills in the upcoming action thriller, as Double Life also promises to feature many exciting set pieces.

Double Life comes to theaters and digital on May 5. After that, the movie will be available on demand on May 19. Check out the exclusive poster below: