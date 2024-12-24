Jean-Claude Van Damme is among the most notable action stars whose proficiency in martial arts and films has inspired future generations. However, the actor went on to star in one action-comedy that not only got mixed reviews from his fans but also won a now infamous Razzie Award. The 1997 flop, Double Team, has found a new streaming home on Tubi and features the action star as a counter-terrorist agent on a mission. Hong Kong filmmaker Tsui Hark directed the feature from a script by Don Jakoby and Paul Mones.

The movie follows Jack Quinn (Van Damme), who is assigned to bring an elusive international terrorist, Stavros, to justice. However, things take a personal turn when Stavros kidnaps Quinn's pregnant wife since his own lover and child were killed in an assassination attempt gone awry. As Quinn embarks to save his wife, aiding him in his rescue is his weapons dealer friend Yaz. Accompanying Van Damme’s Jack in the movie is an amazing ensemble cast including Dennis Rodman as Yaz, Paul Freeman as Alex Goldsmythe, Mickey Rourke as the antagonist Stavros, and Natacha Lindinger as Jack's wife, Kathryn Quinn. Hark, well known for his works like The Butterfly Murders and Once Upon a Time in China, did not land his American directorial debut; the movie was criticized for its various elements. It has a critics' score of 11% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, for the fans of the genre and the actor, the movie experience can today prove to be a campy affair with enough laughs to go around.

What’s Next for Jean-Clude Van Damme?

The fan-favorite actor is booked and busy, participating in many projects even at his age. He was last seen in James Cullen Bressack’s Darkness of Man playing Interpol operative Russell Hatch. Next, he’ll star in Valeri Milev’s Kill 'Em All 2, in which he reprises the role of Philip, a spy newly out of retirement, as the movie is a direct sequel to 2017’s Kill 'Em All. The film additionally features Jacqueline Fernandez as Vanessa, Peter Stormare as CIA Agent Holman, and María Conchita Alonso as FBI Agent Sanders. Furthermore, the actor is developing an autobiographical film titled What's My Name? which does not have a release date yet, and David Charhon’s Le jardinier alongside Michaël Youn and Nawell Madani.

Double Team will stream on Tubi starting January 1, 2025. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.