Family sticks together in Doubling Down with the Derricos. Joining the growing lineup of TLC’s reality shows following larger-than-life families, including the Duggar family of 19 Kids and Counting and the Waldrop family of Sweet Home Sextuplets, the Derricos as just as massive. With a whopping 14 kids, parents Karen and Deon Derrico take on the responsibilities of dealing with a bunch of kids with different personalities.

From “singletons” to “quintuplets,” their house is always buzzing with sibling antics, random shenanigans, and, most importantly, loads of love. The series not only portrays the logistics of running such a big family, but it is also a testament to the joy and resilience that make up the foundation of their household.

Peek into a world where love and chaos go hand in hand. Without further ado, check out who’s who in Doubling Down with the Derricos.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Release Date August 11, 2020 Cast Deon Derrico , Karen Derrico Main Genre Reality Seasons 5 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/doubling-down-with-the-derricos-tlc-atve-us Distributor Discovery+, TLC Production Company Big City TV Number of Episodes 30 Expand

Deon Derrico

Image via TLC

Deon Derrico, the main patriarch of the Derrico family, first crossed paths with his wife, Karen over 21 years ago at Club Pure on the iconic Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit. At that time, Deon was juggling roles as a Detroit public school bus driver and a real estate investor. With a vibrant personality, the Detroit native immediately knew that he was meant to be with his future wife, who happened to be a spirit soul from Kingstree, SC. Little did they know, their future would be filled with extraordinary challenges and joys as they went on to build a family.

Now with 14 kids filling their home, Karen and Deon have experienced incredible highs and daunting lows, as portrayed in the series. Despite the rollercoaster of family life, they never lose sight of their relationship, celebrating each year of their marriage as another milestone in their continuing love story. Amidst the chaos of house matters and health scares, Deon attributes their success to their rock-solid partnership. No matter the number of kids or the disagreements that arise, Deon makes sure that he and Karen work together no matter what. With an unbreakable bond and the assurance that they’ve always got each other’s backs, Deon makes one half of the team that runs the Derrico team.

Karen Derrico

Image via TLC

Karen Derrico, a former flight attendant with a heart full of adventure, never imagined she’d become the mother of such a large pack. With a daughter, a son, twin boys, quintuplets (three girls and two boys), another set of twin boys, and triplets (two girls and a boy), it seems like her life is a never-ending cycle of pregnancies. But her journey to motherhood hasn’t been without its bumps. Despite the many joyous births, Karen has faced the heartbreak of multiple miscarriages. In 2021, she and her husband Deon shared the devastating news of another loss, marking Karen’s seventh miscarriage overall and her third in a row. Season 5 even captures the moment she collapsed in a parking lot, likely due to the strain of her pregnancies, miscarriages, and hormonal changes. Yet, through all the heartache and health scares, Karen remains deeply grateful for her many children and the joy they bring.

Managing such a bustling household is no small feat from this strong mama. Even the simplest tasks, like dressing the kids in their ski gear, require immense effort and precise timing. Ensuring all the kids use the bathroom before getting dressed can turn a simple outing into a three-hour ordeal. Moving house is even more chaotic, with settling in seeming to take forever, Despite these hurdles, Karen handles her family’s needs with a “divide and conquer” mentality alongside Deon. Their teamwork and unshakeable bond keep the Derrico household running smoothly, no matter how hectic things get.

Darian Derrico

Age 18

Image via TLC

Darian Derrico, the eldest daughter of Deon and Karen, is on the cusp of a major life change following her high school graduation. While the other kids are excitedly considering college, Darian feels the opposite. Recently, Darian made a bold confession to her parents: she’s not entirely sure she wants to go to college. While her parents believe higher education is a suitable path for her, Darian is still figuring out her true calling. Karen, who missed out on the chance to attend college herself, emphasizes that she only wants the best for Darian, just like any devoted parent would.

Despite her uncertainty about the future, Darian is taking the initiative to explore her options on her terms. She’s committed to ensuring that whatever path she chooses is guided by her own dreams, not by her parent's pressure. Digging deep into her heart, Darian is set on discovering what feels right for her at this moment, ensuring that her decision is authentic and staying true to herself.

Derrick Derrico

Age 13

Image via TLC

Derrick Derrico, Deon and Karen’s second-oldest child and their last singleton pregnancy is a bundle of teenage energy. At thirteen, Derrick’s world is buzzing with sports and the thrill of young teenage love. With his lively spirit and zest for life, he’s excited to dive into this new chapter and all the adventures it promises.

Dallas and Denver Derrico

Age 12

Image via TLC

Dallas and Denver Derrico, the trailblazing twins of the family, are the first set of multiples to join the Derrico clan. Like many twins, they have distinct personalities: Dallas is the charismatic entertainer, while Denver relishes being the boss. Despite their different attitudes, they both share an impressive intellect. Their sibling dynamic is filled with playful banter, often teasing each other with “nerd” jabs. Now at 12 years old, Denver and Dallas are embracing the joys of preteen life, from thrilling rollercoaster rides to discovering new adventures together.

Daiten, Deniko, Deonee, Dariz, and Daican Derrico

Age 10

Image via TLC

Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz Derrico, the quintuplets of the family, bring in a zestful of fun to the family. These energetic quints often act much older than their age. The girls, especially, seem to be growing up quickly, showing more maturity than their age.

Diez and Dior Derrico

Age 7

Image via TLC

Diez and Dior Derrico, the second set of Derrico twins, were originally part of a triplet set. Unfortunately, their brother Carter tragically passed away shortly after birth, leading Karen and Deon to affectionately call Diez and Dior their “triplens” Now 7 years old, these funny first graders are balls of boundless energy and playful antics, keeping everyone in the Derrico household on their toes.

Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver Derrico

Age 4

Image via TLC

Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver Derrico arrived prematurely when Karen was only 28 weeks along. Ever since their early debut, Karen has been sharing their journey, from the challenges of breastfeeding to heartwarming playtime moments. These days, these triples are following the footsteps of their elder siblings, filling the home with lively babbles and laughter.

Marian "GG" Derrico

Image via TLC

Marian “GG” Derrico, Deon’s lively mother, is the glue holding the massive Derrico family together. Sadly, GG’s been dealing with some serious health issues that have become key storylines on the show. Diagnosed with lung cancer in 2014, she initially did well after chemotherapy slowed the tumor’s growth. But by 2022, the tumor had grown to the size of a baseball, and she had to start treatment again. But by 2022, the tumor had grown to the size of a baseball, and she had to start treatment again.

Earlier in Season 5, GG made the tough decision to stop chemotherapy, leaving her family and viewers understandably concerned. With her white blood cell count dangerously low, she’s at high risk for infections, meaning even a common cold could pose a serious threat. Although the consequences of stopping her treatment could be deadly, GG is certain about her decision. Meanwhile, Deon bravely tries to stay strong for his mother and children, despite the emotional weight he carries. Through all the health battles, the Derricos make it a priority to celebrate GG, showering her with love and joy to ensure that cancer doesn’t steal her happiness.

Derron Derrico

Derron Derrico is the adopted son of Deon and Karen. Unlike the rest of their children, Derron has never appeared on Doubling Down with the Derricos. Derron joined the family long before Deon and Karen started having biological children. However, there seems to be some unresolved tension in the relationship between father and son. In 2014, Derron accused Deon of taking out a student loan and credit cards in his name without his knowledge while he was still in high school. The Derricos haven’t publicly addressed Derron’s absence from the series.