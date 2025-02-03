Whether or not you realize it, Doug Jones has been working his way into your nightmares for years. Still can’t stop thinking about that iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode, “Hush”? Jones drifted through the night stealing voices as the Season 4 installment’s leading ghoulish Gentleman figure. Or maybe one of the clowns from Tim Burton’s Batman Returns is the sleep paralysis demon keeping you up at night. Yep — the work of Jones. Over his lengthy Hollywood career, Jones has appeared in a slew of chilling and memorable roles, working with some of the biggest directors under the sun. But, there’s one filmmaker in particular who Jones says is “unlike any director I’ve ever worked with before.”

The visionary in question would be one Mr. Guillermo del Toro, with whom Jones has teamed up with on six feature-length projects in total. While speaking with Collider’s Aidan Kelley on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards, Jones shared his admiration for the filmmaker with whom he’s forever game to work again. Opening up about the two most critically del Toro-helmed films that he was part of, Jones said:

“When you’ve done six movies with him and two have been trips to the Oscars, with Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, he creates stories like no one else can. He takes every genre and puts them into one film and creates the perfect movie.”

Guillermo del Toro Creates an Inspiring Environment

Close

Along with Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, Jones has been part of the call sheet for other del Toro-backed features like Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, as well as the helmer’s sophomore foray into filmmaking with 1997’s Mimic. Over their time together, Jones describes a type of “shorthand” that the pair has established which makes the process all the easier, with the actor revealing:

“And he works with actors on a level unlike any director I’ve ever worked with before. He directs each one of us very differently from each other. He'll know our personality. He'll suss us up and figure what buttons to push to get the right thing out of us. He does that unlike anyone I've ever worked with, and we have a shorthand. He'll say something as simple as 'Dougie, you're boring me.' And I'll know what to do the next take, right? So he's magic. I could talk an hour about him alone.”

As of right now, del Toro and Jones don’t have any collaborations on the horizon. The former will soon celebrate the life of his latest adaptation, Frankenstein, on Netflix, while the latter is part of Marc Furmie’s (Terminus) ensemble for his upcoming action-thriller, The Weight of Darkness. Stay tuned to Collider for more to come from the red carpet of the Saturn Awards.