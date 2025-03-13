American Idol's "Singing Garbage Man," Doug Kiker was found dead, accoding to TMZ. The publication shared that Kiker's ex-fiancée, Valerie Cook, spoke with them about Kiker's death and shared that she was upset that their children were going to have to grow up without their father. As of this moment, there is no official cause of death. But his family, including his brother and mother, have both shared their upset online about Kiker's "unexpected" passing. The singer auditioned for the show with Rascal Flatts's "Bless the Broken Road" and brought judge Katy Perry to tears. He was 32 years old.

His family announced Kiker's passing on Facebook. His sisters, Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez made a post on Facebook confirming his death, writing: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker. He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! [You're] singing with the [angels] now Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go [through] this very difficult time."

Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez made her own post for her brother on social media, sharing that she received a call about Kiker's passing and how missed he singer will be. "Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today," she wrote on Facebook. "He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn’t raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him. Douglas Kiker you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma."

Douglas Kiker's Family Has a GoFundMe

(Fox)

Kiker's sister, Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, started a GoFundMe to help Kiker's family. In the post, she wrote "We are now left with the difficult task of bringing him home and covering funeral expenses. We are reaching out for help to honor Douglas’s memory and give him a proper farewell. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly to the funeral costs and allow us to navigate this difficult time without the added financial burden. Thank you for your love, support, and generosity during this incredibly difficult time. We greatly appreciate each and everyone of y'all."

You can donate if possible, the family currently has the goal of reaching $4.5k to help Kiker's funeral costs as well as the financial struggles of losing Kiker at such a young age. You can also see Kiker on older episodes of American Idol.