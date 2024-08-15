The Big Picture Doug Liman's recent streaming films The Instigators and Road House have been disappointing due to wasting talent on familiar storylines.

Based on just how productive he has been, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 shutdown and SAG-AFTRA strikes, no one could accuse Doug Liman of not being one of the hardest working filmmakers in Hollywood. Liman is the rare director who has been able to make innovative work at the studio level, and has managed to work with multiple genres without ever feeling derivative. At his best, he can create ambitious, thought-provoking works of populist entertainment that stand out in an industry that is dominated by superhero movies, but Liman’s most recent work making streaming original films has been the most disappointing iteration of his career thus far.

2024 has already seen the release of two new films from Liman, both of which felt like they wasted or mishandled the talent involved. While the remake of Road House certainly had some innovative fight scenes and an incredible performance by Jake Gyllenhaal, the strange tonal mishmash resulted in a remake that wasn’t nearly as fun or outrageous as its predecessor. Similarly, the new Apple TV+ heist thriller The Instigators features incredible chemistry between Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, but wastes it on a dull caper storyline that feels all too familiar for anyone that has seen Ocean's Eleven or The Blues Brothers. Sure, Liman could certainly make mediocre films for streaming for the rest of his career, but it would be in his best interest if he returned to his independent roots.

Doug Liman's Independent Movies Were Influential

It’s easy to forget that, prior to breaking through as an action giant with The Bourne Identity, Liman made several highly influential independent films in the 1990s that showed how innovative storytelling could exist outside of the studio system. While his directorial debut Getting In was largely underseen, his subsequent feature Swingers was easily one of the decade’s funniest films. Beyond its authenticity in examining the plight of working actors living in Los Angeles that struggle to find gigs, Swingers was a rather earnest look at dating in the modern world that presented a far more sensitive depiction of masculinity than most studio comedies would dare. Swingers may be best known for launching the respective careers of Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, but Liman deserves credit for setting up their instantly-iconic screen partnership.

Liman's most underrated film was a gem that was ahead of its time, and certainly stands out compared to the many other neo-noir crime films of the 1990s that were attempting to utilize the same non-linear storytelling style as Pulp Fiction. Go is essentially a whodunnit in which the audience is presented with a new protagonist and mystery every few minutes; Liman’s multifaceted drug thriller intertwines multiple storylines to tell a complex story about a drug deal gone bad on Christmas Eve. Disturbingly accurate in its depiction of addiction, yet absurdly hilarious in its darker jokes, Go is the work of a filmmaker unafraid to take risks. While it was certainly the film that indicated to studios that Liman was someone that was worth taking a look at, it would likely be hard to make Go today with studio executives constantly looking over his shoulder.

Doug Liman Has Had Mixed Results With Big Budget Movies

Liman’s best work in the blockbuster category shouldn’t be discounted. The Bourne Identity is certainly one of the best spy movies of the 21st century, and launched the idea that Matt Damon could be an action star in an era when he was still best known as “the geeky kid from Good Will Hunting.” Similarly, Edge of Tomorrow proved to be an inventive blend of Aliens and Groundhog Day that challenged the audience’s perspective of Tom Cruise by making him play a coward. However, Liman's biggest blockbuster projects have suffered from significant behind-the-scenes chaos. Shooting The Bourne Identity was so chaotic that Universal opted to replace Liman with Paul Greengrass on the next two sequels, and there’s been little news on the progression of an Edge of Tomorrow sequel in the decade since its release.

Sadly, Liman has felt shackled by studio films in which he isn’t able to take the chances that would benefit the experience. A film like Jumper failed because it was so concerned about setting up a larger franchise that there was little that Liman could do other than navigate through bland moments of exposition; similarly, the infamous box office disaster Chaos Walking felt like it was trying to revitalize the young adult genre adaptation, a genre that hadn’t really felt relevant in the aftermath of the conclusion of The Hunger Games franchise. It’s no coincidence that Liman’s best film in the last decade, 2017’s The Wall starring John Cena, was a smaller war film with only three characters; it's a narratively restrained work of innovative storytelling that allowed Liman to find nontraditional ways to elevate the tension.

Liman has been active in his support for the theatrical experience, and has even been willing to bite the hand that feeds him when arguing about the importance of movie theaters. After Road House was determined to be a streaming original and not given the benefit of a wide theatrical release, Liman wrote a lengthy op-ed condemning Amazon Studios for their decision, and even briefly considered boycotting the film’s premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. While reviews for both Road House and The Instigators have been mixed, both films would certainly benefit from being seen with an audience on the biggest screen possible, and it would be exciting to see Liman conjure up the same level of enthusiasm for smaller, indie films.

