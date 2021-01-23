With screenwriter Steven Knight’s new movie Locked Down now streaming on HBO Max, I recently landed an extended interview with director Doug Liman where he went into great detail about how the movie was made during a worldwide pandemic and all the various challenges that bubbled up during the production. If you’re a fan of hearing the real stories about movie making, or just curious to hear Liman talk about the way he like to work, I promise you’ll enjoy this interview.

If you’re not familiar with the film, Locked Down is about a broken-up couple (Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor) that are forced to stay together at their London home due to the mandatory lockdown. They originally got together 10 years prior and during that time have each gone their separate ways. But when Ejiofor’s character is offered a job that surprisingly intermingles with Hathaway’s world, they start to wonder if they both should do something unexpected. Locked Down also features Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley.

In addition, if you know anything about how movies are made, you are well aware that making a movie takes time. Not only do you have to write the script, cast the actors, find a director, and get the financing, each step of this process can take an eternity. That’s why you sometimes hear people saying it took a decade to get something made. But with Locked Down, everything I just mentioned went out the window.

Not only did they come up with the idea in July of 2020, they started casting with only a fraction of the finished script, and then they were shooting in London in September. In addition, rather than spending months or even years working on the screenplay, everyone involved agreed to shoot the first draft. Over the course of 18 days, an exceedingly small crew shot the 180-page script during the pandemic and were the first movie given permission to shoot inside one of London’s most famous department stores: Harrods. While you might think this mad plan would result in a half-baked movie, Locked Down absolutely captures what we’re all going through and completely works due to Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s fantastic performances. Moreover, the third act consists of a heist that could only be shot during a pandemic.

Check out what Dog Liman had to say below and further down the page is a complete list of everything we talked about in case you want to skip around.

Finally, if you’re curious about Edge of Tomorrow 2 or the Doug Liman/Tom Cruise space movie, click the links for updates on both projects.

Doug Liman:

What was the other project he was talking with screenwriter Steven Knight about before they switched to Locked Down?

Talks about he’s working with an actor on the spy project and what happened when he told that person about Locked Down.

How tough was it to land financing for Locked Down?

Why he wanted to shoot the film quickly, with a small crew, and as paired down as it could be.

How he allows the real world to come into his movies.

Tells a great story about why the first Bourne movie has shaky camerawork.

The extremely small crew on the film and what that meant.

Why he didn’t want a lot of production assistants on the film.

How they started with a 180-page script and how that normally means a 3-hour movie.

How even after he got the full script he didn’t change the schedule.

How the main direction he said on the set of this movie was “can you just say that more quickly” sometimes followed by “I don’t need you to act as much as you’re acting just say the words.”

Why he told everyone to forget the dramatic pauses in the scenes.

How did they decide where and when to release the movie?

Where they ever behind in the schedule?

How he shot the opening of the movie on his own near where he was staying.

Which cameras did they end up using and why?

How did they pick where to place the camera when they have very little time?

How many cameras did they use when filming?

How moviemaking is a business but also an art form.

Did they have a 2 nd unit on the film?

unit on the film? How did he get all the big-name cameos?

How they did all the zoom calls in real time and how they pulled it off.

Was it tricky to get the contracts done?

Whose idea was it to have Chiwetel Ejiofor making bread during the credits?

How the tie-dye shirts happened.

