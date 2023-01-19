This year's Sundance Film Festival is officially underway, and the Sundance Institute has announced that Doug Liman's documentary feature Justice will make its world premiere in the Special Screenings section. The doc will debut on January 20 at 8:30 p.m. MT, and tickets for the in-person screening are now available.

Justice marks Liman's first documentary feature and takes a deeper look at the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. The allegations began back in 2018 with Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, when a former classmate of his, Christine Blasey Ford, accused him of rape during a high school party. An FBI investigation was launched but was ultimately closed after the FBI stated that there was no evidence supporting the claims. The documentary will continue to hold a conversation surrounding the investigation. It includes never-before-seen evidence and interviews with people closely involved with the allegations.

In a statement, Liman shares that the doc will pick up "where the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh fell woefully short." He thanks the people involved with aiding his work and delves a bit more into what to expect:

"It shouldn't be this hard to have an open and honest conversation about whether or not a Justice on the Supreme Court assaulted numerous women as a young man. Thanks to this fantastic investigative team and the brave souls who trusted us with their stories, 'Justice' picks up where the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh fell woefully short. The film examines our judicial process and the institutions behind it, highlighting bureaucratic missteps and political powergrabs that continue to have an outsized impact on our nation today. Sundance gave me and countless other independent filmmakers our big breaks, so it's especially meaningful for me to return with my first documentary."

Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming, added:

"We were fortunate to see Justice later in the programming process and were moved by its resolve to raise questions and provoke dialogue. Documentaries have always been a crucial aspect of the essence of Sundance and reflect the influential power of storytelling. We are honored to amplify this impactful work that dares to challenge through the addition of Doug Liman’s film."

Justice was directed by Liman. Amy Herdy produced, with Story Syndicate's Liz Garbus and Dan Kogan as executive producers. It joins the festival's packed line-up of 111 films total representing 28 countries. Ticket proceeds will support emerging artists year-round through "focused labs, direct grants, fellowships, residencies, and more."

Justice debuts at Sundance on January 20 at 8:30 p.m. MT. Sundance Film Festival runs now through January 29 in Salt Lake City. Select films will be available online beginning January 24 to January 29.