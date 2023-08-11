In the early 1990s, Doug was one of the major new cartoons that helped Nickelodeon reinvent itself. The network had only existed for just over a decade, but its focus had been on live-action kids shows like Double Dare or Hey Dude. The other cartoons that premiered on the same day were Rugrats, which was targeting the younger child audience, and The Ren & Stimpy Show, which was going after teenage viewers. Doug was perfectly tailored for the adolescent audience and still serves as a great window into the inner workings of a preteen mind. The fact that the narration is given by Doug (Billy West) means that the audience is privy to all the thoughts and feelings he’s experiencing while the events unfold on screen. The way the show uses Doug’s imagination mirrors the way that adolescents catastrophize every new challenge they face as they discover their individuality in the world. Doug has definitely retained its relevancy when it comes to shining a light on how an adolescent's mind develops.

Doug Funnie's Journal Has a Deeper Meaning

Doug uses the main character’s nightly journal entries to provide the narration throughout each episode. His entries provide the exposition at the beginning of each episode, but the best thing about each entry is how he describes his different thought processes throughout the events of the day. Even if the panic he was feeling at the moment turned out to be over nothing, he still does a great job describing how his fear and anxiety build before he learns something new that moves the plot forward. Doug’s journal provides adolescent audiences with a character they can relate to and a great example of introspection and growth through both triumphs and mistakes. The show can benefit other age groups, too, by giving them a deeper understanding of the preteens they care about while they learn about the world around them.

Doug also uses his journal to share how pop culture figures can affect the decisions adolescents make. Many of the characters he imagines himself to be, like Smash Adams or Quailman, are part of the narrative in his journal. The way that he imagines how these characters would solve similar problems that he faces teaches audiences how much pop culture influences youth. It’s also a great example of how adolescents blow minor situations out of proportion. When a rumor is spread that his science fair volcano blew up the science lab, Doug believes he’s going to have to become a fugitive running from the law for the rest of his life. Not only is Doug’s reaction over the top but the rumor is completely blown out of proportion because Assistant Principal Bone (Doug Preis) needlessly uses a fire extinguisher on the model volcano and a lot of kids exaggerate the details every time the story spread. Learning how quickly young people can overstress their experiences can help a lot of other age groups better understand where they're coming from.

Doug’s Vivid Imagination Is an Inspiration in the Series

People everywhere should aspire to have an imagination as creative as Doug. While it does enable him to exaggerate the problems he’s facing, the way he translates the things he imagines into real-world solutions teaches viewers the value of developing our own imagination. Doug develops a lot of empathy for the people in his life by imagining how others might feel or react to how he behaves.

A great example of this is Doug’s relationship with Roger Klotz (also Billy West). Despite Roger being one of the main antagonists in his life, Doug still finds many opportunities to see past Roger’s flaws to help him when he can. There are even a few times when they become friends for a while. A year after Doug moves to Bluffington, Roger hosts a surprise party for Doug so all his friends could celebrate the anniversary. The empathy that Doug develops using his imagination saves him from making many of the confrontations he faces worse, which is a lesson people of all ages can stand to learn.

One of the main plotlines of the show is Doug’s immense crush on Patti Mayonnaise (Constance Shulman), and it is a brilliant lesson in how feelings of love and attraction are processed by preteens. His imagination often focuses on how amazing he believes she is and the things he can do to get her to like him more. Just like Doug, many adolescents are inexperienced, and they imagine fun things to do with their crush that have nothing to do with more adult activities. The most physical contact they imagine is hand-holding or maybe a hug, and eventually, they start picturing what their first kiss might be like. The way that Doug imagines being with Patty is often in the context of going somewhere to do something fun with her. He gets butterflies in his stomach just thinking about experiences he’d like to share with her. He’ll spend the entire day imagining scenarios where he asks her to go to a bumper car theme park, or if he’ll be lucky enough to have her as his science lab partner. However immature they are, Doug’s feelings of love and attraction are the perfect projection of the feelings most people experience at that young age.

'Doug' Shows How Big the World Is for Adolescents

In every episode, Doug seems to be experiencing the most important, life-changing event ever. Whether it's a friend cheating on a test, someone possibly moving away, or asking a girl to dance, Doug will spend much of the episode agonizing over the potential outcomes of some decision he has to make. He never really leaves Bluffington, but somehow he imagines at times that the whole world will end if he makes a wrong decision. If he embarrasses himself in front of Patti, his life will be over. If imagines that his best friend Skeeter Valentine (Fred Newman) has betrayed him somehow, he feels like he’ll never trust anyone again.

Adults know these experiences are not the end of the world, but to a preteen who has never experienced things in life, like having a crush or standing up for yourself, it changes the way they’ve seen the world for their whole childhood, and that can seem like an old world ending while a new one begins. Knowing how an adolescent can interpret their early life experiences can help everyone else have more empathy and compassion for them while they develop into young adults, and that’s why Doug is just as relevant as it was when it first premiered.

