Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Dough, a Swedish thriller-comedy series coming to Topic this month. The series follows two women who develop a friendship, unaware they are connected by a high-risk robbery.

The trailer introduces us to two women on the brink of a breakdown. First, we have Malou (Helena af Sandeberg), a single mother who fears getting evicted from her own house when faced with bankruptcy. Then, there’s Liana (Bianca Kronlöf), who just lost her job as a waitress while her husband is in prison for a robbery gone wrong. Malou and Liana feel like they are about to lose everything, but fate tricks them into working together.

As the exclusive trailer reveals, Malou will find a stash of money in the woods worth more than four million dollars. That’s more than enough to turn her life around, but first, she needs to learn how to laundry the money. That’s why she leases a bakery, to use it as a front while she tries to claim her miraculous prize. But where the money came from? Well, the bag of bills is actually the haul Liana’s husband acquired during the failed robbery. And if things weren’t wacky enough, Liana will get a new job at Malou’s bakery while she tries to find the money her husband hid in the woods.

As the trailer teases, Malou and Liana will forge an unlikely friendship, unaware they are actually connected through the robbery money. They will also have to stand together if they expect to survive because there are many criminals after the haul, putting Malou and Liana at odds with some dangerous people.

Dough Cast and Crew

Dough comes from Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin (And Then We Danced, The Circle), who also directed the series pilot. The show is co-written by Akin, Mattias J Skoglund, and Sara Bergmark Elfgren, with Skoglund also taking up director duties together with Måns Månsson. Dough cast also includes Eva Melander, Nikole Baronas, Laura Malmivaara, and Johan Hedenberg. The series premiered on Sweeden in 2021 and is now crossing the ocean to stream exclusively on Topic this November.

All eight episodes of Dough debut on Topic this November 17. Check out the new trailer and the series synopsis below.