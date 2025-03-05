Those who hear the name Steven Moffat likely associate him most with his time as showrunner for the long-running BBC series Doctor Who; however, Moffat’s abilities as a creator of television have expanded beyond science fiction and into the realm of drama through his work on such shows as Sherlock and the most recent adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife. One of Moffat’s latest endeavors is Douglas Is Cancelled, written by Moffat and directed by Ben Palmer, has now landed on BritBox for Americans to enjoy. The four-part series is a raw, insidious depiction of workplace harassment driven by deeply-set misogynist ideals with a “boys will be boys” mentality.

What Is 'Douglas Is Cancelled' About?

Douglas Is Cancelled follows primetime television news anchor Douglas Bellowes (Hugh Bonneville) and his co-anchor Madeline (Karen Gillan). Despite their age gap, the pair appear to have great chemistry as co-hosts of their evening newscast Live at Six. Douglas' life begins to unravel when someone posts a tweet quoting something inappropriate he said at a wedding. When that tweet begins to go viral and Douglas finds out about it, those in his life try to dissect just how "bad" the situation is. That's how the majority of the reactions go — except for Claudia (Madeleine Power), who is more than ready to condemn her father — but the series doesn't immediately tell us what Douglas said, or whether his life and career should end up on the chopping block because of it.

Douglas Is Cancelled also reunites Moffat with two of his closest associated Doctor Who stars: Gillan and Alex Kingston (A Discovery of Witches), the latter of whom plays Douglas's foul-mouthed, sharp-witted, cutthroat newspaper editor wife, Sheila. The cast is rounded out by Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed as Morgan, a comedy writer for Live at Six, Ben Miles as Douglas' producer, Toby, and Simon Russell Beale as Douglas' agent, Bently.

'Douglas Is Cancelled' Is a Dynamic, Nuanced Depiction of a Television Newsroom