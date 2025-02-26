This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

You've heard the saying, what you put on the internet lives there forever, and sometimes those actions have consequences for others as well. That is the case in Douglas Is Cancelled. The four-part series, created by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who), is coming to BritBox on March 6 and the streamer has released a trailer ahead of the release. The show follows prime-time news anchor Douglas Bellowes (Hugh Bonneville) after a tweet is made about a sexist joke he made at a wedding. When the tweet is shared by his co-anchor, Madeline (Karen Gillan), things continue to implode from there. Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Simon Russell Beale (House of the Dragon), and Alex Kingston (Doctor Who) also star.

In the trailer, Douglas and Madeline seem like a synergistic co-anchor team, but a slightly sinister undertone begins to build. Eventually, Douglas's producer, Toby (Ben Miles), pulls him aside and tells him about the tweet. It sets off a chain of events as the tweet goes viral and the news eventually reaches Douglas's home life. He's questioned by his daughter about it and his wife, Sheila (Kingston), who is a newspaper editor, attempts to go into problem-solver mode by finding out exactly what he said, when, and where. At every turn, it seems there is something more than meets the eye, between damage control press coverage and the interpersonal relationships between Douglas, Madeline, and Douglas's family.

'Douglas Is Canceled' Puts Cancel Culture in the Spotlight