Douglas Sirk was a German-born director active in the 1930s and '50s. Although he dabbled in Westerns, war movies, and comedies, he is most famous for his melodramas, including All That Heaven Allows and Written on the Wind. These movies were commercially successful but dismissed by reviewers on release. However, Sirk's critical standing improved significantly over the intervening decades, to the point that he is now frequently ranked among the greatest filmmakers of the 1950s.

His work is praised both for its technical mastery, including striking visuals and evocative lighting, as well as its themes, which often took shots at the stultifying social conventions of the era. Sirk's best films are shot through with symbolism and a hefty dose of irony, using their characters to make broader points about postwar America. As a result, Sirk has since been referenced by directors as varied as Todd Haynes and Quentin Tarantino. Jean-Luc Godard also praised his work, saying, "It set my cheeks afire". These are Sirk's finest projects, ranked.

10 'Summer Storm'

Released: 1944

Image via Angelus Pictures

"You're so beautiful; why is it that you degrade everything you touch?" In something of a departure from Sirk's usual settings, this romantic melodrama takes place in the Soviet Union, alternating between scenes set in 1912 and others in 1919, just after the Russian Revolution. Intriguingly, this is an adaptation of a novel by preeminent Russian writer Anton Chekhov, though Sirk imbues it with all the trappings of Golden Age Hollywood.

Linda Darnell leads the cast as Olga, a peasant girl with big ambitions. She relentlessly pursues wealth and social status, in the process dragging three different men into her intense orbit. Although the story stumbles at times, there's no denying the power of Darnell's performance. She carries much of the film on her own. Prior to Summer Storm, Darnell had been typecast in wholesome and innocent roles, but her performance here practically turned her into a sex symbol overnight. It opened up a more diverse array of roles for her, including the Preston Sturges classic Unfaithfully Yours.

Watch on Tubi

9 'Lured'

Released: 1947

Image via United Artists

"You don't object to kissing your husband's business partner from time to time, do you?" Seven women have vanished in London after responding to personal ads and the city is on edge. Determined to apprehend the culprit, Scotland Yard investigator Harley Temple (Charles Coburn) recruits dancer Sandra Carpenter (Lucille Ball) to serve as bait. While searching for clues, Sandra becomes entangled in a romantic relationship with Robert Fleming (George Sanders), a charming stage producer. However, she faces a quandary when evidence suggests that Robert is involved in the crimes.

While Lured is not quite the noir masterpiece it aspires to be, it's still an engaging cinematic experience, right from its captivating opening credits illuminated by a probing flashlight. Sirk ably blends suspense with entertainment as Sandra navigates through a series of leads, each offering intriguing possibilities. The highlight, however, is the chemistry between Ball and Sanders, who exchange a ton of witty banter.

Watch on Criterion

8 'The Tarnished Angels'

Released: 1957

Image via Universal-International

"Why, you dirty, no-good louse!" Journalist Burke Devlin (Rock Hudson) is writing a story on decorated WWI pilot Roger Shumann (Robert Stack), who puts on bold aerial displays to make a living. While following Roger around, Burke finds himself in a love triangle with the pilot's wife, LaVerne (Dorothy Malone), a daring parachutist. The romantic tensions escalate amidst thrilling plane races and death-defying stunts, all set against the backdrop of the vibrant chaos of a New Orleans parade, beautifully captured by Sirk, particularly in the nighttime scenes.

Beneath the surface, a longing for connection permeates the story as the characters grapple with their inner demons: Roger exhibits signs of PTSD, Burke seeks solace in alcohol, and LaVerne craves affection due to her husband's emotional distance. Their intertwined desires and vulnerabilities pave the way for inevitable tragedy. While some of the plot developments may follow predictable patterns, Sirk's creative presentation more than compensates for any lack of originality.

Buy on Amazon

7 'Shockproof'

Released: 1949

Image via Columbia Pictures

"I'm no longer asking you to say goodbye. I'm just saying it!" This romantic noir follows Jenny Marsh (Patricia Knight), a parolee who is released from prison under the supervision of her parole officer, Griff Marat (Cornel Wilde). Despite their initial animosity, a forbidden romance blossoms between them. However, Jenny's former lover, Harry Wesson (John Baragrey), a charismatic and manipulative criminal, resurfaces and threatens to destroy everything she holds dear.

Sirk directed Shockproof from a script by Sam Fuller, who would go on to become a successful director in his own right. The screenplay originally had a bleak ending, but the studio intervened with rewrites aimed at a more optimistic resolution. Consequently, the final act is a disappointment, steering away from the thematic trajectory established earlier. Nevertheless, Wilde and Knight deliver compelling performances, effortlessly handling Fuller's hard-boiled dialogue. Sirk's cinematography adds further allure, with abundant use of mirrors and camera trickery.

Close

Watch on YouTube

6 'Magnificent Obsession'

Released: 1954

Image via Universal Pictures

"Once you find the way, you'll be bound. It will obsess you. But believe me, it will be a magnificent obsession." Bob Merrick (Rock Hudson) is a reckless playboy who inadvertently causes a tragic accident that claims the life of a renowned surgeon, Dr. Phillips, and blinds his wife Helen (Jane Wyman). Consumed by guilt, Merrick sets out to atone for his actions by dedicating himself to the same profession that Dr. Phillips once excelled at. Specifically, he strives to become a doctor so that he can restore Helen's sight, and falls in love with her in the process.

Narratively, the film serves as a precursor to Sirk's later melodramas, such as All That Heaven Allows (which reunites Hudson and Wyman) and Written on the Wind. While it's not as accomplished as those movies, Magnificent Obsession lays the groundwork for the character development, thematic exploration, and stylistic elements that define Sirk's later work, making it an important entry in his filmography.

Buy on Amazon

5 'There's Always Tomorrow'

Released: 1956

Image via Universal-International

"Love is a very reckless thing. Maybe it isn't even a good thing." Fred MacMurray (Clifford Groves), a toy manufacturer living in suburbia, feels trapped in his mundane life, relegated to the role of a mere provider by his unappreciative family. However, when Norma (Barbara Stanwyck), a fellow toy designer, reappears, a spark ignites between them, offering Fred a potential escape from his stifling reality - but at a cost.

While not one of his most beloved movies, There's Always Tomorrow may be Sirk's strongest exploration of the disintegration of the American dream. It delves into complex dynamics of gender and emotional betrayal, as well as loneliness, boredom, and the hidden, darker side of domestic life. It's also chock-full of symbolism, most notably Fred's latest invention: a talking robot that becomes a stand-in for its creator's inner emptiness. Finally, the movie culminates in a powerful closing shot, which masterfully sums up the central themes. Simply put, it's confident, stellar filmmaking.

Buy on Amazon

4 'Written on the Wind'

Released: 1956

Image via Criterion

"I'm allergic to politeness." Written on the Wind revolves around the turbulent lives of four characters: Kyle (Robert Stack) and Marylee Hadley (Dorothy Malone), heirs to a vast oil fortune; their childhood friend, Mitch Wayne (Rock Hudson), who works for the family's company; and Lucy (Lauren Bacall), Kyle's kindhearted wife. Drama builds as Kyle grows increasingly jealous of Mitch, and the scheming Marylee tries to convince him that Lucy is having an affair.

Written on the Wind explores classic Sirkian dichotomies of insiders versus outsiders and the conflict between public image and private desires. The characters are trapped in a host of ways, symbolized by the property on which they live, complete with imposing prison gates at its entrance. The film is also notable for being Sirk's most assured work of dramatic satire. While the movie is frequently ironic, the director genuinely seems to care for these characters, making for some deeply moving moments. Poignant voice-over and wistful imagery hold it all together.

Buy on Amazon

3 'A Time to Love and a Time to Die'

Released: 1958

Image via Universal Pictures

"Without doubt, there would be no need for faith." A Time to Love and a Time to Die is a poignant World War II movie about Ernst Graeber (John Gavin), a young German soldier who is granted a brief furlough to visit his family. Amidst the wreckage of his war-torn homeland, Ernst reconnects with his loved ones and his childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth Kruse (Liselotte Pulver). However, his approaching redeployment threatens to cut short their time together.

While not one of the director's most quintessentially "Sirkian" projects, the film is notable for being his most personal work. It's deeply melancholic, with a focus on the characters' fleeting moments of joy. Pulver delivers a charming performance, and Gavin, typically restrained, is utilized effectively. Klaus Kinski also makes a brief but memorable appearance as a Gestapo lieutenant. The film is technically proficient too, as one would expect from late-career Sirk, with an outstanding score, exquisite cinematography, and meticulous attention to detail.

Watch on YouTube

2 'Imitation of Life'

Released: 1959

Image via Universal-International

"How do you tell a child that she was born to be hurt?" Here, Sirk trains his sights on issues of race, identity, and motherhood. Imitation of Life follows the intertwined lives of two women, Lora Meredith (Lana Turner), a white aspiring actress, and Annie Johnson (Juanita Moore), her black housekeeper. As she pursues stardom, Lora spends less time with her daughter Susie (Sandra Dee). By contrast, Annie devotes herself to caring for both Susie and her own daughter, Sarah Jane (Susan Kohner). However, Sarah Jane struggles with her mixed-race identity and rejects her mother's attention, passing as white in a quest for acceptance.

While superficially a soap opera, the film transcends this label, offering a piercing critique of American society without being preachy. The narrative's breadth, sharp dialogue, and stellar performances leave a lasting impression. Plus, Sirk's carefully-constructed mise-en-scène is evident throughout, with memorable scenes like Annie observing her daughter in a shadowy club, a moment laden with symbolism. In this way, Russell Metty's cinematography, though perhaps not as immediately striking as in All That Heaven Allows, seamlessly complements Sirk's vision.

Rent on Amazon

1 'All That Heaven Allows'

Released: 1955

Image via Universal-International

"Let's face it: you were ready for a love affair, but not for love." Sirk's defining melodrama unfolds in a picturesque New England town, where wealthy widow Cary Scott (Jane Wyman) finds herself drawn to Ron Kirby (Rock Hudson), her handsome and free-spirited gardener. Despite the vast differences in their social status and the disapproval of Cary's judgmental friends and family, the two embark on a passionate romance, defying societal expectations and conventions.

The film's gorgeous visuals make for a jarring contrast with the subject matter: this is Sirk's ugliest exposé of the dark underbelly of suburban life, where snobbery and prejudice run rampant. Some of the scenes are almost painful to watch, as Cary's family treats her with casual cruelty. Consequently, All That Heaven Allows made a significant impact on a host of filmmakers who followed. Most notably, Rainer Werner Fassbinder pays tribute to its themes in Ali: Fear Eats the Soul, while Todd Haynes adopts its aesthetic in his film Far from Heaven. Deceptively simple, All that Heaven Allows is Sirk's storytelling at its richest.

Buy on Amazon

NEXT: The 10 Best Jason Statham Action Movies, Ranked