Chris Pine’s Barry Linen Motion Pictures has just announced the upcoming release of Doula, a comedy that explores the ups and downs of modern pregnancy. Doula, will be released to digital and on-demand on June 20, 2022.

The film, directed by Cheryl Nichols, will follow Deb (Troian Bellisario) and her new boyfriend Silvio (Arron Shiver), on their whirlwind pregnancy journey. Hoping to explore alternative birth methods, the couple hires a midwife named Penka to help them through labor. However, when Penka dies unexpectedly, Silvio takes things into his own hands, hiring Penka's son Sascha (Will Greenberg), as a replacement. Oh, and Sascha will be living with the nesting family as well. And while Deb is at first hesitant about the decision, she soon grows close to Sascha, maybe too close for Silvio's liking. As Silvio starts to feel excluded from his own relationship, he will begin to control Deb's pregnancy, leading to an explosive fight that will force Deb to choose between the father of her child and her newly formed friendship.

Also joining the cast is the film's producer Chris Pine, who stars as Deb’s doctor. The role is certainly a shift for Pine, who usually plays the lead role. He is joined by Amanda Walsh, Ally Maki, Elyse Levesque, Alex McKenna, and Robert Baker. Doula marks the first feature film produced by Chris Pine and his production company Barry Linen Motion Pictures. The film is produced in association with Vacation Theory and Universal Pictures Content Group.

Of the project, Pine said, “Making Doula was a dream come true. It’s written by one of our best friends, directed by one of our best friends, starring a bunch of our best friends. The film was a ton of fun to make, and we hope audiences see that when they’re watching it.” Fellow producer Ian Gotler added, "[t]he moment we read Arron’s script, we knew we had something special. Troian, Arron, Will and the entire cast have done an amazing job bringing both humor and heart to the subject of modern pregnancy.”

Doula officially premiered at the Seattle International Film Festival on April 20, 2022. Doula will be available to view on digital and on-demand on June 20, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new poster below.

