No need to call the midwife, this doula has got it covered! A trailer for Universal Pictures’ upcoming comedy, Doula has been released today revealing a very capable, if not eccentric, doula played by Will Greenberg. The birthing helper is on his journey to aid a couple played by Troian Bellisario and Arron Shiver in bringing their bundle of joy into the world. Along with the leading cast, audiences will spot Chris Pine, Amanda Walsh, Ally Maki, Elyse Levesque, Alex McKenna, and Robert Baker in this comedic film directed by Cheryl Nichols.

In the colorful trailer, the storyline behind Doula promises to lift audiences' spirits and land several laughs along the way. Told with a darkly dry comedic tone, we see Deb (Bellisario) and Silvio (Shiver) attempt to care for their unborn baby every step of the way. When their original doula passes away, Silvio quickly hires her grieving son, Sascha (Green) to take on the role. While many of Deb’s friends are doubtful about a male doula, Deb assures them that it’s very hip and accepting to bring Sascha on board. As the trailer plays out, Sascha flips the script on the couple’s idea of what a proper pregnancy is as Deb’s due date speedily approaches. We also catch a glimpse of Pine who stars as Deb’s doctor.

The film’s overall sarcastic vibe and dry comedic timing are reminiscent of pieces like Juno and Little Miss Sunshine. In addition to starring in the film, Pine’s brand-new production company, Barry Linen Motion Pictures, will back Doula alongside Vacation Theory and Universal Pictures Content Group.

Charming and funny, Doula is set for a U.S. release date of June 28 and will be available in to rent or own across a wide array of digital platforms. You can check out the trailer and official synopsis below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Doula:

After dating for a matter of months, thirty-somethings Deb (Troian Bellisario) and Silvio (Arron Shiver) are expecting their first child. When their elderly midwife, Penka, passes away suddenly, Silvio makes the hasty decision to hire Penka’s son, Sascha (Will Greenberg), as their live-in doula. Deb is nonplussed, as Silvio didn’t consult her before hiring, but before long, Sascha’s unconventional style wins her over. As Deb and Sascha grow closer, and the pregnancy nears its inevitable conclusion, Silvio starts to feel like the odd man out. His continued efforts to exert control over the pregnancy lead to a blow-up fight in which he forces Deb to choose between him and Sascha.

