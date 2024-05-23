The Big Picture Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia star in Amazon's thriller series, "Obsession," portraying characters in a whirlwind romance turned deadly.

The series, based on Catherine Ryan Howard's bestseller "56 Days," follows a murder mystery intertwined with a dangerous love story.

Executive produced by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher, "Obsession" promises suspense, romance, and intrigue in every episode.

Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia are set to star in Obsession, a new thriller series from Amazon Prime Video. The duo will play a couple whose meet-cute ends in murder. Deadline reports that the series is being produced by horror impresario James Wan's Atomic Monster.

The new series is an adaptation of 56 Days, the bestselling pandemic-set thriller by Irish novelist Catherine Ryan Howard. It will center around Ciara (Cameron) and Oliver (Jogia), who have a romantic comedy-style meet-cute at a supermarket, and subsequently fall in love. However, as the title would imply, that love soon becomes obsession. 56 days after their fateful meeting, the police find a badly-decomposed body in Oliver's apartment, leading to the series' central mystery. Did Ciara kill Oliver? Did Oliver kill Ciara? And whoever the murderer is, where are they now? Viewers will learn whodunit to who as the series cuts between the murder investigation and flashbacks to Oliver and Ciara's dangerously whirlwind romance, making it both a murder mystery and an erotic thriller.

Who Are Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia?

Close

Actor-singer Cameron first gained attention playing twin sisters on the Disney Channel series Liv & Maddie; she also starred as Mal in Disney's Descendants series of TV films. She has since gone on to star in a number of projects, including Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Barely Lethal, and Vengeance, and lends her voice to the Paramount+ animated series Big Nate. She recently starred on the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon! and the Mel Brooks-produced History of the World, Part II; she can next be seen in the thriller Isaac alongside Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte. Canadian actor Jogia broke out on the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, and has gone on to star in The Stranger, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and Now Apocalypse. He recently starred in the horror heist film Johnny & Clyde and the interactive romance film Choose Love for Netflix; he will next star alongside Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes, which will premiere on AMC next month.

Obsession will be written and executive produced by Lisa Zwerling (ER) and Karyn Usher (Prison Break); the two previously collaborated on the supernatural Starz miniseries The Rook. Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett will executive produce via Atomic Monster, with Danielle Bozzone overseeing the series on behalf of the company. Author Howard will co-executive produce.

Obsession, a new series based on Catherine Ryan Howard's 56 Days, is in the works. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.