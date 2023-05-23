For many years, Disney didn’t go near any films that would jeopardize its carefully-cultivated image as a producer of prime family-friendly motion pictures. Only in the late 1970s did it begin to dip its toes into the well of PG-rated fare like The Black Hole, and even then, these projects were quite tame compared to the biggest motion pictures dominating that decade of American cinema. Everybody else in this era of big-screen storytelling was exploring how far feature narratives could go and what the limits were for what audiences would want. Disney, meanwhile, stuck to its guns, hoping that what would work in the past could work forever.

By the early 1980s, though, change was a-foot. Even the most past-obsessed Disney executives had to admit that it was time for some change. Disney was becoming a joke and the company needed to keep up with the times and demands of audiences. A new label would be created in 1984 called Touchstone Pictures that would release more adult-skewing fare for the Mouse House without intruding on the cozy image of what proper Walt Disney Pictures releases were supposed to look like. One of the earliest films from this outfit was a historical movie for Disney, it's very first R-rated release: Down and Out in Beverly Hills.

The Context for 'Down and Out in Beverly Hills' Existence

Michael Eisner and Jeffrey Katzenberg's took over as the heads of Disney in 1984. Once this happened, the duo was determined to make the Mouse House a place for all-ages fare, everything from theme parks to movies and television had to have broader appeal than just placating youngsters. Despite Touchstone Pictures sounding like just the kind of radical idea aimed at expanding the Disney brand that Eisner and Katzenberg would champion, the studio’s existence predates them. In fact, it was one of the last major initiatives of CEO Ron W. Miller, who was ousted from Disney in 1984 to make way for Eisner and company.

By the time the new Disney regime was installed, Touchstone was already producing and releasing movies, though its big hit wouldn't come until 1984 (two years into the Eisner and Katzenberg era). This hit was Down and Out in Beverly Hills, an adaptation of an old 1919 French play by the name of Boudu sauvé des eaux. The premise concerned a homeless man by the name of Jerry Baskin (Nick Nolte) whose life gets saved by a super-rich couple (Richard Dreyfuss and Bette Midler). Afterwards, his free-wheeling and non-materialistic approach to existence inspires these wealthy lovers to re-embrace all the possibilities of life. It's a classic snobs-and-slobs premise that's been mined for lucrative comedies for decades.

Compared to today's comedies like Sausage Party, the "raunchy" material in Down and Out in Beverly Hills seems quite tame. However, in this era, the acknowledgment of cocaine even existing, multiple instances of people having sex on-screen, and a barrage of foul language was enough to make Down and Out in Beverly Hills seem like it came from another planet compared to Disney's typical output. No wonder the Touchstone label was needed for its release. Having well-earned its R-rating, Down and Out in Beverly Hills could’ve gone down as a massive flop in its theatrical release. Such an outcome would’ve undoubtedly served as a warning to Disney to eschew further explorations of R-rated fare after this inaugural foray into the territory. Of course, fate had a much more lucrative endpoint in mind for Down and Out in Beverly Hills.

The Cultural Legacy of 'Down and Out in Beverly Hills'

By the end of 1986, Down and Out in Beverly Hills had become a box office sensation. Cracking $62.1 million domestically, the film beat out all but ten other movies at the North American box office in 1986. It was also Disney’s second-most lucrative movie of that year domestically behind only another R-rated title from the Mouse House, Ruthless People. Previously, the idea of dabbling in such risqué material seemed out of bounds for Disney. Now, it had led the studio to newfound riches. A boundary had been crossed that Disney would gladly transgress constantly from there on out.

In the years that followed 1986, R-rated movies became a staple of Disney’s annual slate thanks to the Touchstone Pictures (and later on, Hollywood Pictures and Miramax) brand name. There was a big business in features aimed squarely at adults and Down and Out in Beverly Hills had solidified the kind of money these movies could make. Many of these titles would also be broad wacky comedies driven by very established movie stars in the mold of Down and Out in Beverly Hills. While this title wouldn’t spawn a franchise (though it did inspire a TV show adaptation!), it certainly defined the mold for what a Touchstone Pictures release could be.

Down and Out in Beverly Hills also proved momentous in that it finally restored some box office success to the Disney name. In 1985, the studio’s highest-grossing title at the domestic box office had been The Black Cauldron, which grossed just $21.2 million. In 1983, Disney's most lucrative project was Never Cry Wolf with just $27.6 million (coming in behind 25 other projects at the domestic box office from that year, including Porky's II: The Next Day and Psycho II), while 1982 saw Tron's disappointing $26.9 million haul emerge as Disney's biggest haul of the year (putting it behind 25 other movies that year). Needless to say, Disney’s box office track record in the first half of the 1980s, save for the occasional sleeper hit like Splash, was dismal.

However, with Down and Out in Beverly Hills, a spark of hope was rekindled within the studio. Disney could not only be home to box office hits again, but to the kind of hits nobody would expect Disney to unleash. Perhaps anything was possible once again at a studio that seemed to be previously overwhelmed by its cultural legacy. The dawn of R-rated cinema ushered in a new box office golden age for Disney and also set a precedent for trying new things that would help deliver some of the studio’s most important hits throughout the rest of the 1980s and the first half of the 1990s. To think such a golden age owes such a great debt to a goofy Nick Nolte comedy like Down and Out in Beverly Hills.