Apple TV+ has seen tremendous success with its series Slow Horses, the Gary Oldman-starring thriller series based on the popular Slough House novels by Mick Herron. Now, the studio is staying busy with the brain behind Slow Horses, as Apple TV+ will be adapting Herron's first-ever novel, Down Cemetery Road, into a series, according to Deadline. The series will star Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson.

Down Cemetery Road, based on Herron's 2003 novel of the same name, will follow Sarah Tucker (Wilson), who becomes obsessed with finding a neighbor girl who’s disappeared in the aftermath of a house’s explosion in a quiet Oxford suburb, according to a synopsis from Apple. After enlisting the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson) in her quest, the pair find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead. Down Cemetery Road was the first installment of a four-part book series featuring Zoë Boehm, though it is unclear if further TV adaptations are on the way.

Some of the Slow Horses crew will also be along for the ride on Down Cemetery Road, as Slow Horses writer Morwenna Banks will serve as the lead writer on the show, which will be directed by Natalie Bailey. Banks, Thompson, and Herron will executive produce the series alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash for 60Forty Films. Said Jay Hunt, Apple TV+'s Europe creative director:

"Down Cemetery Road has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron’s funny and acerbic writing, and I’m delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast. Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for Slow Horses on our service."

'Slow Horses' Has Been a Huge Hit for Apple

Slow Horses has become one of Apple TV+'s most popular shows in recent memory, and has recently been renewed through a fifth season, so it's no surprise Apple would want to lock up another one of Herron's works. Slow Horses depicts the inner workings of Slough House, an administrative office for British MI5 intelligence agents who perform their jobs poorly. Oldman portrays Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House, and while Lamb and the rest of his team expect to endure daily monotonous tasks, often find themselves at the center of major spy schemes. The series also stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden, along with numerous guest stars such as Olivia Cooke and Sophie Okonedo, as each season depicts a single one of Herron's Slough House novels.

The series has received critical acclaim, particularly for Oldman's performance. It has garnered numerous nominations at major awards ceremonies, including a British Academy Television Award for Best Drama Series and a Golden Globe for Best Actor for Oldman.

No release date for Down Cemetery Road was revealed. Slow Horses is now streaming on Apple TV+.