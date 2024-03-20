Get ready for more inspiring home transformations on HGTV, as another exciting season of Down Home Fab starring Chelsea and Cole DeBoer. Following its successful series premiere in early 2023, the show follows the South Dakotan couple as they renovate one house to another, all while raising a family of four.

Having come a long way since her days on MTV’s Teen Mom, Chelsea and her husband Cole have garnered widespread attention on social media thanks to the construction of their dream home in 2020. Since then, the two have ventured to a new television series following the establishment of their home renovation business and haven’t looked back since. Prepare yourself for more inspiring transformations and heartfelt moments in Season 2 of Down Home Fab. Put on your safety helmets and goggles - here’s everything we know so far about the new season.

When Is 'Down Home Fab' Season 2 Coming Out?

Let the home makeover commence! Down Home Fab Season 2 premieres on HGTV on Thursday, March 21, at 9|8c. The latest season will also be available for streaming on Max, starting at the same date and time. In the meantime, audiences can catch up with Season 1 on Max.

For those who are thinking about subscribing to Max, there are several options available, each offering plans with monthly or yearly payment choices. The With Ads plan comes in at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. Anyone preferring an ad-free experience can choose the Ad-Free plan, priced at $15.99 per month or $149.99 yearly. Viewers can also opt for the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, available for $19.99 monthly or $199.99 annually. Their prices don’t include taxes, so just make sure you take note of that.

How Many Episodes Will 'Down Home Fab' Season 2 Be?

Image via HGTV

Check out the episode schedule below for Down Home Fab Season 2.

Episode Number Title Episode Synopsis Release Date 1 "A Fresh Start" Chelsea and Cole help a single dad of three who wants to honor his late wife by carrying out her vision for their home. They look to take on the meaningful renovation with a new kitchen and living room, and also give the kids the bedrooms they deserve. March 21, 2024 2 "First Comes Reno" Chelsea and Cole take on newlyweds who have a specific design sensibility they want to see reflected from their world travels. The DeBoers look to create a custom design that matches the couple's experiences that also provides space to grow their family. March 28, 2024 3 "Baby Makes Five" The DeBoers face a new challenge as they take on an expecting couple and their dated midcentury home. With a new kitchen, bathroom and living room, Chelsea and Cole look to prove they don't need to knock down walls to change the look and feel of a home. April 04, 2024 4 "Inner Glamma" A couple hasn't renovated their home in 30 years, and they're ready to take a leap of faith with a new look. For the DeBoers, it's a design challenge that includes a floor plan with stairs in the middle of the house, plus a new kitchen and living room. April 11, 2024 5 "Sioux Falls Spice" A local romance author and her husband love to host in their backyard oasis, but their indoor space is cramped, dark and gloomy. Chelsea and Cole look to refresh their kitchen, living room and office to give their dated home a party-worthy update. April 18, 2024 6 "Witch, Please!" A couple has huge dreams of a fabulous home to host their large social network. Chelsea and Cole look to design the perfect party layout that includes a new kitchen that's double the size and a living room that offers them more space to entertain. April 25, 2024

Is There A Trailer for 'Down Home Fab' Season 2?

Image via HGTV

While the trailer for Down Home Fab Season 2 isn’t available, viewers are in for an exciting ride. Returning to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Cole and Chelsea DeBore, the dynamic husband-and-wife renovation team, continue to grow their humble renovation business. But things aren’t looking up for the couple. This season sees the couple coming out of their comfort zones as the DeBoers take on larger projects with daring designs.

Throughout the season, Cole, the versatile project manager, and Chelsea, the creative designer, navigate new clients and construction endeavors while balancing the demands of their four children. From assisting a widower in reviving his home after the loss of his wife to cancer to catering to adventurous newlyweds who want their house to reflect their travels, the DeBoers embrace every challenge.

Who Are the Cast in 'Down Home Fab' Season 2?

Image via HGTV

Chelsea Houska DeBoer emerged into the public eye over a decade ago, making her debut on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 in 2011. It was during this time on the show that she crossed paths with her now-husband, Cole DeBoer, whom she began dating in 2014. Despite the hurdles of being a young mother, Chelsea discovered her flair for design when she and Cole constructed their dream home together in April 2022.

While Chelsea spearheaded the creative vision and design aspects, Cole brought their ideas to life with his hands-on approach. Upon completing their home, the couple realized their shared passion for construction and design, leading them to extend their expertise to help other couples achieve their dream homes.

What Is 'Down Home Fab' About?

Image via HGTV

Down Home Fab chronicles the journey of HGTV’s home renovation power couple Chelsea and Cole DeBoer as they expand their business in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Despite their relatively short time in the renovation industry, the duo has tackled a slew of significant projects. In Season 1, they dove headfirst into a variety of renovations, revamping everything from a ranch house to a historic 1920s bungalow, and even a spacious home tailored for a family of ten.

However, their path hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Throughout the series, Chelsea and Cole navigate the ups and downs of working with clients who can either make or break their design ventures. But the show’s not always about paint jobs and woodwork. Down Home Fab also unveils the reality of being a married couple maintaining a demanding business, all while balancing the responsibilities of raising their four children.

Who Is Making 'Down Home Fab'?

Image via HGTV

Presented by HGTV, Down Home Fab captivates audiences with its riveting home renovation journeys. Renowned for its lineup of real estate and renovation experts, topped off with jaw-dropping home transformations, HGTV consistently delivers content that is both entertaining and inspiring. As one of the top 10 cable networks reaching 77 million households across the United States, HGTV’s vast viewership has embraced shows like Down Home Fab, propelling it to popularity among home enthusiasts and securing its renewal for Season 2.