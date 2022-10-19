Pack your bags and get ready to head to Australia with Zac Efron in the official trailer for Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under. While it won’t be an in person, private vacation with the heartthrob, it’ll be the next best thing as audiences will travel to one of the most beautiful countries in the world alongside Efron and wellness specialist Darin Olien. Once there, the pair will hike, eat, and swim with those leading the charge for environmental safety and learn a thing or two about how they can help.

The trailer reveals the vibrant forests, dazzling cities, and colorful coral reefs of the sixth-largest country as Efron and Olien seek out the brightest minds to take them on a tour like none other. On their journey, we see the duo tasting local food, cuddling up with native animals, diving into the famed reefs, and chatting with those trying to better their lands, forests, and animal habitats. Jazzed to bring the knowledge they’ve picked up along the way to viewers, Efron and Olien look thrilled and ready to take on a world outside their own.

The first season of the series landed on Netflix in 2020, so the sophomore season has been a long time coming. While each episode of the premiere season centered around a different country, it’s clear that the team behind Down to Earth wanted to shake things up and spend more time focused on a primary subject. Efron and Olien serve as executive producers alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Simkin, Jason Barrett, and Cisco Henson. Efron’s production company, Ninjas Runnin’ Wild, will produce with The Nacelle Company.

Perhaps part of the reason Down to Earth is just receiving a follow-up season is because Efron has had a busy docket over the past two years. Since 2020, the actor has lent his talents to two animated films, Scoob! and Save Ralph; the action-thriller Gold; his very first horror film Firestarter; and the recently released dramedy feature The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Next up, he’s set to star in Sean Durkin and A24’s dramatized true-story wrestling flick The Iron Claw.

While we’re excited to see him working in his Hollywood jobs, educational productions are just more fun with a host like Efron. Plus, what’s not to love about the High School Musical star bottle feeding baby koalas? Check out the trailer for Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under below and head to Netflix to catch the second season when it drops on November 11.