Robert Downey Jr. has not taken his place as Tony Stark in the cultural landscape lightly. He's made it clear that he wants to make the world a better place through his climate change efforts, and now he has a new show that dives in deep with his love of cars and his willingness to change them to benefit society. Yes, he has some pretty amazing classic cars that he's turned into hybrids. Downey is one of the most fascinating people out there and that's why Downey's Dream Cars is such an exciting new series to watch out for.

The series is set to come out on Max this June 22 and is produced by Boat Rocker’s Matador Content as well as Downey's own production company with his wife, Susan Downey, Team Downey. It's hosted by Downey and executive produced by Team Downey's crew including Emily Barclay Ford. For Matador Content, executive producers are Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, and Dave Larzelere. On the Warner Bros. Discovery side of things, Kyle Wheeler serves as executive producer.

The logline for the series is as follows: "Robert Downey Jr. loves restoring classic cars. But he’s also become dedicated to fighting climate change. So he’s bringing his beloved old cars into the future, making them faster, more powerful, and more efficient while keeping their souls intact."

Image via Warner Bros.

We just love Robert Downey Jr.

It would have been so easy for a performer like Downey to take his money and leave after the success of movies like Avengers: Endgame but since his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey has made his Footprint Coalition his priority. He's actually attempting to make the world a better place, and it really is a Tony Stark-esque journey for the actor.

“We are what we drive, and having amassed a formidable collection of classic cars over the years, I was a petrol-spewing mess. And a hypocrite, as I’d founded the Footprint Coalition in 2019 to scale technologies that mitigate climate change," Downey said in the press release. He went on to say:

"Fortunately, I’m a bit of a dreamer. The last 3 years have been an experiment in hope, as I engaged the best and brightest minds to evaluate, educate, elevate, and decarbonize these vehicles in a way that demonstrates the limitless potential of creative problem-solving. It was a huge challenge and an enlightening journey. It’s also just fun to watch, and for that, I must credit my kids, my wife and boss Susan, Team Downey, Boat Rocker's Matador Content, and of course, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Thanks for supporting what, at times, seemed a blurry vision, but ultimately confirmed the myriad ways we can join hands and create a sustainable future.”

Downey's Dream Cars lands on the newly named MAX on June 22. You can watch the trailer down below.