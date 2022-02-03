The official trailer for the new Netflix documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing was released today on YouTube. The film is set to debut on February 18th, 2022.

The film is set to outline the tragedy that occurred between March 2019 and December 2020, when two Boeing planes mysteriously crashed, causing the deaths of 346 people. As a result, the Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliner was grounded. While the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration resisted grounding the planes initially, they quickly discovered evidence of similar accidents, and by March 18th, 2019, all 387 aircraft were grounded.

The resulting investigation uncovered the unethical practices of the company, which resulted in these tragic events. The investigation has cost Boeing an estimated $20 million in fines, compensation, and legal fees. The company also lost $60 billion from 1,200 canceled orders. By 2021, the ban on these aircraft had been lifted, with the planes being recertified for commercial flights both in the United States and abroad.

Rory Kennedy is set to direct the film, which now has an official synopsis. The synopsis reads:

“In the chilling documentary DOWNFALL: The Case Against Boeing, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy uncovers the negligence and corporate greed that led to two Boeing MAX 737 plane crashes within the span of just five months. Guided by aviation experts, news journalists, former Boeing employees, the United States Congress, and the families of victims, the film reveals a culture of reckless cost-cutting and concealment at the once-venerated company. A fierce indictment of Wall Street's corrupting influence, DOWNFALL exposes larger questions about the perils of America’s corporate ethos and the staggering human cost. Directed by Rory Kennedy. Written by Mark Bailey and Keven McAlester. Produced by Rory Kennedy, Mark Bailey, Keven McAlester, Amanda Rohlke, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes. Executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.”

The film was viewed at the Sundance Film Festival last week, with Kennedy giving a interview with TheWrap during the event alongside Michael Stumo, who lost his daughter in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and who makes an appearance in the film. Stumo discussed the impact of the film, both for Boeing and their potential customers, stating that:

“We’re fighting one of the biggest corporations in the world with their excessive focus on profit, and we have to get the word out to everyone in order to make change, in order to avoid a third crash, in order to further convince Boeing that cutting safety doesn’t pay. This movie will go out to quite a few countries, and we need to let people know the MAX is still not safe.”

The film will take a hard look at the tragedy, hopefully providing the answers some may be seeking as to how this situation with Boeing was able to occur in the first place.

