Cinema, being as powerful an art form as it is, is no stranger when it comes to taking on controversial or taboo topics. American History X took on neo-Nazism and white supremacy in the U.S., Zero Dark Thirty covered practices of torture used by the C.I.A. in the hunt for Bin Laden, and Trainspotting was a heartbreaking but fun exploration of crippling drug addiction. But few films have taken on what is arguably the most controversial subject of all: Adolf Hitler. The Nazis themselves have featured in plenty of the great war and action films, from Raiders of the Lost Ark to Saving Private Ryan.

Even Hitler himself has appeared as a character in many films, though more cartoonishly, like as an imaginary friend in Jojo Rabbit or as a ranting and raving lunatic in Inglourious Basterds. However, the 2004 German film Downfall takes a different, almost documentary-like approach to the German dictator, intimately portraying his final few days in his bunker in Berlin with his wife, dog, assistant, and closest associates. Starring renowned Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, the film was released to widespread acclaim from critics for its artistic merits, but it stirred much controversy for how it depicted Hitler and his time as the war came crashing back down upon him.

‘Downfall’ Depicts the Führer and His Last Few Claustrophobic Days