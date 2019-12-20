First Trailer for ‘Downhill’ Finds Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the Vacation from Hell

0

Fox Searchlight has released the first Downhill trailer for the upcoming American remake of the critically acclaimed Swedish comedy Force Majeure. This version of the story stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a married couple whose family ski vacation in the Alps is thrown into disarray when they’re forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other following a narrow escape from an avalanche. In the Swedish version of the story, the husband abandons his wife and family to save himself, only to find the avalanche didn’t harm anyone. So he saved himself, everyone lived, and now he has to confront the consequences of his selfish action and what it means for his relationship and family.

The American remake is written and directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, who won an Oscar for co-writing The Descendants and made their directorial debut on the 2013 comedy The Way Way Back. They co-wrote Downhill alongside Succession creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong.

This looks terrific and appears to be channeling the dark comedy of the original while still letting Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus put their stamp on the material. While I’m usually opposed to doing English-language remakes of foreign films, it looks like Faxon and Rash have found a way to make this story their own and worth re-telling. Downhill definitely remains one of my must-see movies of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Check out the Downhill trailer below. The film also stars Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, and Miranda Otto and opens in theaters on February 14, 2020.