Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Comedy ‘Downhill’ Sliding into Theaters on Valentine’s Day

0

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the one you love than watching a married couple at each other’s throats, teetering on the precipice of a split? Fox Searchlight announced today that its forthcoming comedy, Downhill, will hit theaters on the most romantic day of 2020. Or, February 14, if you’re not into that sort of thing.

Described as a “biting” comedy, the movie is actually a remake of a Swedish film called Force Majeure, which was directed by Ruben Östlund in 2014. Here’s an official synopsis of the updated, American version, which stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus:

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Now, remakes don’t have a great track record, but uniting these two as the bickering couple in question could result in something special. Ferrell’s work has been subpar of late, his recent SNL hosting gig notwithstanding. But Dreyfus’ brilliant turn on Veep, which came to an end this year after seven seasons, further demonstrated her comedic chops. Let’s hope her pairing with Ferrell brings out the best in both of them.

Further providing some optimism are the clever comedic minds behind the project. Co-directing are Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. This is the duo who wrote and directed the excellent 2013 coming of age comedy, The Way Way Back. They also won an Oscar for co-writing with Alexander Payne on 2011’s The Descendants. Faxon and Rash co-wrote this one with Jesse Armstrong, creator/writer of HBO’s Succession. Armstrong also wrote British satirical comedies Four Lions and In the Loop. Considering the quality of those titles, Downhill could actually be an improvement on the original.

The movie also stars Zach Woods (The Office), Zoe Chao (Living with Yourself), and Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King). Dreyfus is producing, along with Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and Stefanie Azpiazu (Our Idiot Brother).