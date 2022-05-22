Downton Abbey: A New Era debuted at the number two spot in its first weekend with $16 million, which is lower than Friday’s $18 million forecast, but good enough for Focus Features’ best weekend debut of the pandemic era. This is less than half of the $31 million that the first Downton Abbey film opened to back in 2019, but a win nonetheless for a marketplace struggling to lure older audiences to theaters.

Downton Abbey 2 comes with a heftier production budget compared to the first film ($40 million against the first film's $20 million), but brings back fan favorite cast members Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan. Both films are a continuation of the hit television series, which ran for six seasons on ITV in the U.K. and on PBS in the U.S. The first film legged it to nearly $100 million domestically, finishing with $194 million worldwide. Internationally, Downton Abbey 2 made $35 million, pushing its worldwide tally to over $51 million.

Nearly 50% of Downton Abbey 2’s audience was over the age of 55, which is a healthy sign considering how poorly other adult-skewing titles such as West Side Story and King Richard have performed. Possibly the sole outlier was directed Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, which tapped out with over $50 million domestically.

RELATED: ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Review: Excellent Sequel Feels Like the Glory Days of the Series

Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness held on to the top spot for the third (and probably last) time, before Top Gun: Maverick clips its wings next weekend. With another $31.6 million, the film’s running domestic total stands at $342 million. Doctor Strange 2 has made over $460 internationally, pushing its worldwide total to over $800 million. It’s the biggest hit of the year. There’s a chance that it becomes the second film of the pandemic era to make over $1 billion worldwide, following in the footsteps of its immediate predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Two kid-friendly titles—Universal’s The Bad Guys and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2—took the third and fourth spots, with $6.1 million and $3.9 million, respectively. The Bad Guys has made over $74 million domestically and $182 million worldwide, while Sonic 2 has made $181 million domestically and $368 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was director Alex Garland’s follow-up to the well-reviewed Annihilation, the A24 horror picture Men, which failed to generate much attention with a $3.29 million debut weekend. The film earned a terrible D+ CinemaScore, which is very common for arthouse horror fare. But A24 has reason to celebrate this weekend, with the word-of-mouth hit Everything Everywhere All at Once overtaking Uncut Gems to become the indie outfit’s biggest-ever domestic release.

Expect Top Gun: Maverick to fly away with a top-spot finish next weekend, as Paramount prepares to put a cherry on top of an already excellent year.

'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' Farewell Screenings Held at Circle K Market

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Rahul Malhotra (349 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe