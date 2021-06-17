Time to polish the silver, prepare a lavish dinner, and get ready for some low-stakes British drama, because Downton Abbey 2 is currently filming, and the first behind-the-scenes photo from the production is here.

The image, shared by Focus Features’ Twitter account, shows the film’s clapper, with a blurred scene going on in the background. The date on the clapper makes it look as though Downton Abbey 2 has been filming for at least a month. While Kevin Doyle’s Joseph Molesley can be seen at the dinner table, while Rob James-Collier's Thomas Barrow is seen sitting at the head of the table in the servant's quarters. After being pushed away from the excitement of getting the house ready in the first Downton Abbey, it looks like Barrow is back in the mix of things.

In the original announcement for Downton Abbey 2, it was revealed that series creator Julian Fellowes would be returning to write the latest installment, as would “the entire Downton cast.” While the first film seemed to end by saying a possible goodbye to Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley, it certainly seems like Smith will also be returning for the sequel. After six seasons and a movie, it’s impressive that Downton Abbey can still get the entire cast back together.

Joining the cast for this sequel are Nathalie Baye (Tell No One), Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Laura Haddock (Da Vinci’s Demons), and Dominic West (The Affair). Directing the sequel will be Simon Curtis, who has previously made The Art of Racing in the Rain, Woman in Gold, and My Week with Marilyn.

Downton Abbey 2 comes to theaters this Christmas. Check out the first image from Downton Abbey 2 below.

