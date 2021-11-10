Fans will be treated to a first look at the film ahead of 'Belfast's premiere in theaters.

Focus Features are breaking out their finest to give audiences a new preview of Downton Abbey: A New Era. The studio has revealed that a first look at the sequel film will play ahead of Belfast when it premieres in theaters on November 12th, and have officially released new stills from the upcoming film, set to premiere in theaters next year.

The new film sees the residents of Downton Abbey moving even further into the 1920s, slowly approaching a new decade and the beginning of the modern world. New stills see the return of Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery dressed in their 20s finest, as well as sneak peeks at Laura Haddock in her debut as Myrna Dalgliesh, and Harry Hadden-Patton, Laura Carmichael, Tuppence Middleton, and Allen Leech geared up to play what looks like tennis.

Hugh Dancy, Dominic West, and Nathalie Baye also join the cast of the upcoming period piece, which Downton creator Julian Fellowes described to PEOPLE as an “unashamedly feel-good film”:

"As we know from the last film, Mary may not be the titular head of the household, but she is effectively running the show. We take that further...We're trying to mark the change — the fact that Crawleys of Downton are nearly in the 1930s, which is merely the beginning of the modern world...I like the idea that people go into the movie and have a great two hours and then go out to have dinner. That seems to me to be a good thing," Fellowes says. "If we are useful for cheering people up and giving them an easy time of it, that doesn't bother me."

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: 9 Shows Like ‘Downton Abbey’ to Watch for More Period Romance and Family Bonds

A New Era serves as a sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey, a continuation of the successful television series that left the legacy of Downton in the hands of Lady Mary Talbot (Dockery) despite her own personal fears. Not much is known about how Fellowes and the cast will bring the residents of Crawley estate into the modern world, but the writer and creator assure fans that the film will simply be another “extension of the series," rather than a turn away from it.

Written by Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis, Downton Abbey: A New Era also stars Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Robert James-Collier, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Maggie Smith, Matthew Goode, David Haig, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, and Lesley Nicol, among others, and will premiere only in theaters on March 18, 2022. Check out the new preview and stills below.

Image via Focus Features

Image via Focus Features

'Being the Ricardos' Trailer Reveals It's Not All Laughs in the Life of Lucille Ball The biopic starring Nicole Kidman comes to theaters and Prime Video this December.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email