The Crawley family is back in this new poster released by Focus Features. A day ahead of its new trailer, the poster features the family and staff of the aristocratic British household. A sequel to 2019’s Downton Abbey, and a continuation of the series of the same name, Downton Abbey: A New Era, will feature much of the original cast in this new adventure.

The poster comes as a relief for fans desperately waiting on the film’s premiere. Initially slated for Christmas 2021 and then March 2022, the film is one of many to become a victim of delays. This is a result of studios and theaters observing the rise and declines of Coronavirus variants and exercising caution before submitting a film to audiences. Currently, the film is set to debut in the UK during April 2022, a month ahead of its US premiere.

Set in the post-Edwardian England, Downton Abbey: A New Era will continue to the story of the Crawley family and their domestic servants, who were the center of the television drama that ran from 2010 to 2015. During its six seasons, the show covered a plethora of historical events including the sinking of the Titanic, the Irish War of Independence, the Spanish Influenza outbreak, and the rise of the working class in British society. It earned a total of twenty-seven Primetime Emmy Awards during its run, and won a Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Outstanding Television Film.

Image via Focus Features

2019 saw the return of the beloved characters in their film Downton Abbey which also saw the return of original writer and series creator Julien Fellowes. Fellowes acts as the writer once more for Downton Abbey: A New Era, directed by Simon Curtis who replaces first film director Michael Engler. According to the previously released teaser trailer, Downton Abbey: A New Era will the family on an excursion to France where they will unravel the mysterious past of family matriarch Violet Crawley (portrayed by Maggie Smith), who has been left a villa by an unknown man.

Alongside Smith, the cast will feature Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Penelope Wilton, Allen Leech, Joanne Froggatt, Brendan Coyle, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Jim Carter, Tuppence Middleton, Imelda Staunton, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Kevin Doyle, and Harry Hadden-Paton. The sequel will also feature new characters played by Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will premiere in the UK on April 19, while American audiences will have to wait until May 20. You can check out the film’s new poster below:

