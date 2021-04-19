Focus Features has confirmed Downton Abbey 2 began production last week and is set to hit theaters this December. As with the first Downton Abbey movie, the sequel will bring some fresh new faces, and continue the plot of the highly-acclaimed British television series of the same name. The original series creator Julian Fellowes is once again penning the script.

The first Downton Abbey was a box-office hit, so a sequel was bound to happen. Even so, the news is somewhat surprising, because Downton Abbey 2 not only already started shooting, but Focus Features is planning a release this year. While Hollywood moves slower because of the pandemic, Downton Abbey 2 is at full speed, and we’ll soon go back to the comforts of the country estate.

Image via ITV

RELATED: Joanne Froggatt on Another 'Downton Abbey' Movie, the Twists of 'Liar,' and Loving 'Harry Potter'

There’s no official synopsis for Downton Abbey 2. However, as the first movie revolved around the illustrious visit by the King and Queen to the Crawley family's English country house, we should expect a new social challenge to fall upon the British family in the sequel. In addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nathalie Baye (Catch Me If You Can) and Dominic West (The Wire) are joining the sequel, giving us plenty of new faces that’ll certainly bring something new to the story.

Downton Abbey 2 is set to star Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham and Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Grantham. Other recurring characters will be also a part of the sequel, even if a full cast list is yet to be released.

Directed by Simon Curtis, Downton Abbey 2 will bring the festivities to theaters this December 22, a well-timed Christmas gift for us all. In addition to the confirmed release date, Focus Features has also dropped a poster announcing the return to the manor:

Image via Focus Features

KEEP READING: The Best Shows Like 'Bridgerton' to Keep That Post-Binge Buzz Going

Share Share Tweet Email

Jessica McNamee Addresses the Pressure of Making a 'Mortal Kombat' Movie & How YouTube Helped Her Prepare to Play Sonya Blade "There’s a lot of pressure from the fans, from the studio I’m sure, a lot of cooks in that kitchen."

Read Next