The Crawleys will now be opening their doors to visitors early next year.

We'll have to spring forward in order to see the latest drama at Downton, as Downton Abbey 2 has officially shifted its release date. The upcoming sequel, which was originally slated to premiere on December 18, has now been moved to a March 18, 2022 release.

Downton Abbey 2 features the principal cast of the first film, including Michelle Dockery as Mary Talbot, Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot, Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, and Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham. In addition to the returning cast members, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nathalie Baye (Catch Me If You Can), and Dominic West (The Wire) have joined the sequel movie.

The film series reignited a love for the television show that brought us high tension for those who reside at Downton. The Crawley family had much drama in their posh life, even though most of their drama surrounded household issues — and the first film, which premiered four years after the final season of the TV series, brought the King and Queen to Downton Abbey. It was also an undeniable box office hit for Focus Features, earning $31 million domestically in its opening weekend.

The screenplay is by Downton Abbey series creator and Oscar winner Julian Fellowes, who also produces alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Simon Curtis, best known for films such as My Weekend With Marilyn and Goodbye Christopher Robin, will direct the upcoming sequel movie.

This new release date delay puts Downton Abbey 2 right up against Lionsgate's The Unbreakable Boy but that shouldn't be an issue for Downton, especially with the dedicated fanbase that the show has. The original series catapulted many stars to mainstream recognition for the first time, including Dockery and Dan Stevens, who played Matthew Crawley before his character was killed off the show after its third season.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait to return to Downton until next spring, but who doesn't want to see what drama awaits our favorite family and their beloved waitstaff? Downton Abbey 2 is currently expected to finish production this August, and the anticipated sequel will finally hit theaters on March 18, 2022. Stay tuned to Collider for more news about the film.

