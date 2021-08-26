The Downton Abbey sequel film will be called Downton Abbey: A New Era, Focus Features and Carnival Films have revealed. Based on the popular British television drama created by Julian Fellowes, the new film is slated for a March 18, 2022 release.

A New Era suggests that no end is in sight for the Downton Abbey series. Now that the show is over, perhaps fans can expect the film franchise to spawn multiple sequels? No plot details are available yet, but Universal Pictures debuted the film’s first teaser at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. Per Deadline, the teaser, which is yet to be unveiled to the public, hinted at a wedding and showed the Crawley family and the waitstaff preparing for an international trip.

Fellowes returns as screenwriter, with directing duties being handled by Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn). The original cast is back, and they’ll be joined by newcomers Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.

The first Downton Abbey film, directed by Michael Engler, was a runaway hit at the box office, making nearly $200 million worldwide. The series focuses on the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants in the post-Edwardian era. Although it was set in a fictional Yorkshire estate, the show blended fact-based events, like the sinking of the Titanic, into the narrative.

Michelle Dockery returns as Mary Talbot, Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot, Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, and Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham. The show made many of its actors household names; Bonneville earned a Golden Globe nod for his performance and has appeared in the Paddington film franchise; Dockery went on to star in Netflix’s Godless and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman. Dan Stevens, whose character was killed off in the third season, starred in Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Film adaptations of popular television shows have been rather hit-or-miss. For every Deadwood and Veronica Mars there is a Sex and the City and Entourage. Next month, Warner Bros. will release The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film based on the HBO crime drama The Sopranos.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is slated for a March 18, 2022 release. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more news.

