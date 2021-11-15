The Crawleys are going on summer vacation this time around.

You are cordially invited to the grandest escape of the year. The Crawley family is coming back in the new film Downton Abbey: A New Era, a continuation of the hit British historical drama series, and a trailer and poster have been released for the upcoming movie sequel.

The series Downton Abbey told the story of a wealthy British family and their servants in the early twentieth century. The original show ran for six seasons, ending in 2015, and received both critical and public acclaim. In 2019, a feature sequel to the show, simply titled Downton Abbey, was released and followed the Crawleys and their staff as they prepared to host royalty. Downton Abbey: A New Era will be the second film continuation of the series.

The exact plot of this film is not yet known, but the new trailer hints at the Crawleys traveling to the south of France for a vacation getaway and more of a focus on the past of Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley.

Many of the series’ original cast is set to return in the film. Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton are all confirmed to be reprising their roles. Additionally, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Laura Haddock (Guardians Of The Galaxy), Nathalie Baye (Catch Me If You Can), Dominic West (The Wire), Jonathan Zaccaï (Robin Hood) join the cast for Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The film has been written by the original creator of the series, Julian Fellowes, who also wrote the first Downton Abbey film, and is directed by Simon Curtis (Goodbye Christopher Robin). This film was also produced by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge, and Fellowes.

Check out the new teaser trailer and poster for Downton Abbey: A New Era below and catch the film only in theaters on March 18, 2022.

