The Big Picture Paul Giamatti returns as Harold Levinson in the third and final Downton Abbey film, alongside Dominic West.

New cast members add fresh drama and scandal to the highly anticipated third installment.

There is no word yet on when the film will arrive in theaters, but it is likely to follow the box office success of the trilogy.

Prepare for another grand gathering at Downton Abbey, as Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan are joining the ensemble cast for the third Downton Abbey feature film. Giamatti, who recently earned an Oscar nomination for his role in The Holdovers, will reprise his character Harold Levinson, the brother of Cora Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern), a role he originally played in the TV series. Notably, Dominic West will also be returning as Guy Dexter, after his appearance in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

While specific details about the characters that Richardson, Nivola, Beale, and Froushan will portray remain under wraps, their addition promises to bring fresh drama and scandal to the ever-expanding world of Downton Abbey. Richardson is best known for her roles in Nip/Tuck, 101 Dalmatians, and Red Sparrow, while Nivola will next be seen in Kraven the Hunter, having recently starred in The Many Saints of Newark. Beale, an acclaimed stage actor, has recently appeared in The Death of Stalin and Thor: Love and Thunder, and Froushan is best known for his appearances in Carnival Row and House of the Dragon.

The third installment will see the return of Downton Abbey stalwarts, including Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, and Douglas Reith.

'Downton Abbey’s Box Office Success

Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey and the Oscar-winning writer of Gosford Park, has penned the script for the new film. Simon Curtis returns to direct after helming 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era. The film is produced by Gareth Neame, Fellowes, and Liz Trubridge, with Carnival Films producing and Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing.

The Downton Abbey film franchise has proven to be a box office powerhouse. The first film, released in 2019, grossed over $194 million worldwide, a remarkable feat for a period drama. Its sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, continued the trend, bringing in over $92 million globally. While plot details for Downton Abbey 3 are still under wraps, fans can anticipate the usual high standards of polished silverware, meticulously set tables, and the inevitable scramble to accommodate guests for grand soirées. As we prepare to return to Downton one final time, the anticipation among fans is palpable.

With the return of familiar faces and the introduction of new characters, this next installment promises to continue the legacy of drama, elegance, and intrigue that has captivated audiences worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

