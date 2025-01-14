It's going to be a tough watch, but we can all get through it together, Downton Abbey clan. As Andrea Bocelli would say, it's time to say goodbye to the Crawley family. According to Michelle Dockery, the upcoming Downton Abbey 3 is going to serve a dual purpose of saying a fond farewell to the series, but in front of the camera, also saying cheerio to Dame Maggie Smith’s iconic role as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to promote her role in the Mel Gibson thriller Flight Risk, Dockery opened up about the upcoming film, what it was like to return to the set one final time, and how the trilogy became an unexpected gift for the fans and cast alike.

While Downton has always been an ensemble piece, driven by its vast cast led by Dockery, Smith, Hugh Bonneville and more, Smith’s Dowager Countess has remained one of its most treasured characters, known for her razor-sharp wit and withering putdowns. Dockery spoke about the beauty of the story that would be told and said that the film was one that would be a gorgeous goodbye to Smith.

“It’s a beautiful film,” Dockery said. “For us, it was such a treat to be able to come back together again. It’s a real tribute to Maggie Smith, the film.” The return of Paul Giamatti, who first appeared as Harold Levinson, the uncle of Dockery's Lady Mary, in Season 4, is another fun surprise that she was able to shed light on.

“Working with Paul again was wonderful. He’s so much fun. And because he was already part of the family, it was lovely to have him back on set, so I’m really excited to see the final film."

A 'Downton' Trilogy Was Always the Plan

When asked who made the decision to conclude the Downton Abbey story with a trilogy, Dockery explained that the idea had been part of the plan from the beginning.

“I think there was always an intention to do three films,” Dockery revealed. “I think the trilogy of films was an intention. But no, I’m not entirely sure. I guess that was what was thought of initially. But it’s amazing that we got to do that many films. I mean, we would have been very happy to do one, but the demand was to do more, and it’s been an incredible experience.”

For Dockery, the final day of filming was a bittersweet moment, and one she'll remember forever as she looks back on a hugely important time in her life. “For us, we’ve had so many last times,” she said, recalling the various finales they’ve filmed over the years, from the series to the previous films. “But this time around, I think we really relished every minute. It being the last, it felt really, really special. Like anything, when something comes to an end, it’s emotional but just such a happy place to be. It’s always been a very happy place to be and a wonderful thing to be part of for the last 15 years.”

While Dockery acknowledged that there was always the possibility of a Christmas special, that great staple of British television, with a wistful “You never know,” it’s clear that the cast and crew went into the film with the mentality that this was it for the Crawley family.

The third Downton Abbey film will hit theaters on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates about the new film.