It’s been three months since the world lost an irreplaceable gem, the iconic Dame Maggie Smith, who passed away in September 2024 at the age of 89. Before her death, she was involved in the Downton Abbey franchise as Dowager Countess, who also passed away in the second film adaptation, Downton Abbey: A New Era. While we can expect the character to be honored in the upcoming Downton Abbey 3, executive producer Gareth Neame has announced that the honor will extend to the actress herself.

During an interview with TVLine amid the promotion of Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, Neame said:

“The fact that Dame Maggie herself has now passed away since that time, I do think, has given a real added poignancy to a story that we would have planned anyway. The loss of the Dowager, it now feels far more significant that you see actors playing characters mourning the family matriarch. But I also see actors mourning the matriarch of the show, and it feels more genuine and more meaningful.”

Smith starred in the entire Downton Abbey series from 2010 to 2015 as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess. Her performance earned her three Primetime Emmy Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Golden Globe Award. She also appeared in the two feature films released in 2019 and 2022.

‘Downton Abbey 3’ Will Bid a Final Farewell to Maggie Smith

Image via ITV

Following the veteran actress’s passing, Neame, like Smith's fellow stars, paid homage to her memory with touching statements. The EP called her loss “the end of an era,” adding, "we will never see the likes of Dame Maggie Smith ever again.” He also believed that the Downton Abbey cast and crew’s “huge respect” for her “will come across in the next movie.” Echoing his words, Hugh Bonneville, who plays Violet's son, Robert, in the production, mentioned that the threequel will be “a lasting tribute” to Smith, saying:

"We finished a third – and I think probably final – Downton Abbey film this summer, which will come out next September. That is a wonderful sort of closing off of all the stories, so it’s a proper film for the fans. It’s very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters, and we obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life. She’ll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her."

The third Downton Abbey film will hit theaters on September 12, 2025. Catch up on its prequel on Hulu, and stay tuned to Collider for future updates about the new film.

WATCH ON HULU