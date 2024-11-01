The late Dame Maggie Smith, who sadly passed away on September 27, 2024, at age 89, has been memorialized in numerous loving ways by fellow stars across the globe. Now, she’s set to be honored in the most thoughtful way through the Downton Abbey franchise, as revealed by co-star Hugh Bonneville. Bonneville recently told Virgin Radio UK, which Digital Spy reported that the upcoming Downton Abbey 3 would pay tribute to the late star who portrayed Violet Crawley on the ITV series and its two feature films.

According to reports, Smith passed on after filming for Downton Abbey 3 was completed, with Bonneville, who plays Violet's son, Robert, divulging:

"We finished a third – and I think probably final – Downton Abbey film this summer, which will come out next September. That is a wonderful sort of closing off of all the stories, so it’s a proper film for the fans. It’s very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters, and we obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life. She’ll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her."

Directed by Simon Curtis from a screenplay by Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey 3 is the sequel to the 2022 pic Downton Abbey: A New Era. The upcoming film will feature most of the original franchise's cast, including Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Jim Carter, and Michelle Dockery. Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan will join the cast. Producers include Gareth Neame, Julian Fellowes, and Liz Trubridge.

Maggie Smith Gets Honored by 'Downton Abbey' Stars

Image via PBS

At the time of Smith’s passing, the stars of Downton Abbey, among many Hollywood icons, paid homage to her memory with heartfelt messages. Bonneville led with:

"Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and, thankfully, will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family."

Similarly, Dockery, who portrays Lady Mary Crawley, professed, "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed, and my thoughts are with her family." Dan Stevens, who was Matthew Crawley before exiting the series, also shared a message on his Instagram story describing Smith as "one of the greats."

Downton Abbey 3 is scheduled for release on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the new sequel.