The move from television to film for any franchise often proves tricky, but, for some, such as The Simpsons and The Naked Gun, the transition is much smoother. So, when news first broke that the grand British period series Downton Abbey was getting a movie adaptation, it is fair to see that viewers were left cautious. However, their caution proved to be unfounded, with the movie such a success upon release that a second, Downton Abbey: A New Era, was greenlit in August 2021.

Fast-forward to May 13, 2024, and, despite the second film not performing as strongly at the Box Office, a third movie was given the go-ahead by executives. With this next installment set to be the franchise's last, neatly rounding out the trilogy of movies, there are plenty of expectations about just how the Crawley family saga may be tidily laid to rest. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Downton Abbey 3 so far.

Downton Abbey (2010) A chronicle of the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early twentieth century. Release Date January 9, 2011 Creator Julian Fellowes Cast Maggie Smith , Michelle Dockery , Laura Carmichael , Joanne Frogatt , Hugh Bonneville , Elizabeth McGovern , Jim Carter , Brendan Coyle Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

Image via PBS

Unfortunately, there is not yet an official release date for Downton Abbey 3. However, that hasn't stopped many from speculating, with some determining the final months of 2024 as the most likely release date. This comes following Imelda Staunton's (The Crown) confirmation that production would begin in May 2024 and finish in July, which would give ample time for post-production and marketing to be completed by December. Christmas is the perfect time for a Downton Abbey movie release, especially one that looks to be the franchise's last, given the sacred place the series holds in the hearts of Brits, with the show regularly having a special episode on Christmas Day.

Where Can You Watch 'Downton Abbey 3'?

Image via Universal Pictures

Although there has been no official confirmation, expectations are that Downton Abbey's final act will be exclusively available in theaters. If you're more of a fan of staying in to watch one of Britain's biggest franchises take its final bow, fear not, as the most recent outing, A New Era, had both a physical and streaming release. It was announced back in June 2022 that A New Era would be receiving a digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release, with the same fate almost certainly set for Downton Abbey 3. As for streaming, A New Era was, for quite some time, available on Peacock, and, although it is not anymore, Peacock might just be the final destination for Downton Abbey 3. If you want to catch up on the most recent Downton Abbey movie via streaming now, you can watch it currently on Starz.

Watch on Starz

Is There a Trailer For 'Downton Abbey 3'?

Given the production status of Downton Abbey's third movie, a full trailer will not be released for quite some time. However, back on May 13, a special behind-the-scenes sneak peek was posted to X (formerly Twitter) to promote the announcement of the final film. The video accompanying the post shows the ensemble, all smiling, preparing for a table read. As the iconic music plays, sending chills down the spine, Michelle Dockery notes,

"It feels amazing. A tad emotional. It's wonderful all to be back together again. We come back together and it's like no time has passed at all. We're so happy to announce that we're in production for the third Downton Abbey movie. We can't wait to see you".

Seeing all of those beloved faces taking to their scripts for one last time is likely to be bittersweet for the dedicated viewers who have followed this journey through time for 14 years.

Who Will Star in 'Downton Abbey 3'?

Close

As the franchise has regularly taught us, there is no expense spared in the casting department on Downton Abbey, with almost every high-profile face from the show's past expected to return, as well as a couple of new ones. This includes the likes of Hugh Bonneville as Lord Robert Grantham, Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Cora Grantham, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Pelham, Jim Carter as Mr. Charles Carson, Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Elsie Hughes Carson, Robert James-Collier as Mr. Thomas Barrow, Joanne Froggatt as Mrs. Anna Bates, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore, and Sophie McShera as Mrs. Daisy Parker. Excitingly, both Dominic West as the movie star Guy Dexter, and Paul Giamatti as Cora's brother, Harold, are returning. This comes off the back of an incredible previous year for the pair, with West shining in the final season of The Crown and Giamatti winning numerous awards for his leading turn in The Holdovers. Sadly, it is unlikely we will see the iconic Maggie Smith return after Violet Crawley passed away at the end of A New Era. Joining the cast for Downton Abbey 3 are the likes of Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Alessandro Nivola (Amsterdam), Simon Russell Beale (Radioactive), and Arty Froushan (Carnival Row).

A notable admission from the confirmed list was the aforementioned Staunton, whose role as Lady Maud Bagshaw has dazzled and delighted the franchise on many occasions. Despite her being the one who first let slip about the film, she is not in the confirmed ensemble, perhaps because she is spending her summer starring as Dolly Levi in the first West End revival of Hello, Dolly since 1984 at The London Palladium. This is likely to coincide with the Downton Abbey 3 filming schedule.

What Will 'Downton Abbey 3' Be About?

Image via Focus Features

As the final entry in the long-running franchise, there are a myriad of ways this story could head into the sunset. As A New Era ended, the Crawley family and staff ushered in the dawn of the 1930s. Given early seasons of the show were set in the shadow of the First World War, it might be a neat bookend to see the final outing of Downton Abbey end in the shadow of the Second. The show and the movies have never been shy from tackling the hottest topics and most divisive subjects of their day, with the financial instability and progressive liberties of the 1930s likely to be discussed. We do know that, following Violet Crawley's death in A New Era, the torch of the Crawley family and all they inherit will be passed on. To find out when any official story beats are released, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

Who Is Behind 'Downton Abbey 3'?

Image via PBS

For one final time, the band is back together. Creator of the franchise, Julian Fellowes, is once again back to pen the final film, with his previous collaborator Simon Curtis back to direct. Producers on the project include Fellowes, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, and Liz Trubridge.