The Big Picture A final Downton Abbey film is officially on its way.

Imelda Staunton confirmed that the film is happening.

Collider recently learned that filming starts in May.

Downton Abbey has been a bona fide cultural staple on both sides of the Atlantic from its first days on television through to the conclusion of its most recent feature film, yet, the whispers of Highclere Castle's halls now say that the story of Downton Abbey may not have reached its final chapter. A third film installment has been officially confirmed by Imelda Staunton, who appeared on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning. She didn't mince words with the reveal, saying: "There will be the final film – there you go."

Since its six-season run concluded in 2015, the saga of the Crawley family and their ensemble of domestic servants has seamlessly transitioned to the silver screen, garnering substantial box office success. The first film adaptation in 2019 and its sequel, A New Era in 2022, collectively demonstrated the enduring fascination with the series, and its juxtapositional viewpoints of high society and working-class footmen and servants, combining for a gross nearing $200 million against modest budgets.

Last month, Collider reported that a Downton project was in the works, following a series of suggestive social media posts from Highclere Castle, the real-world setting for the beloved series. A particularly telling post featured a caption about keeping secrets, alongside hashtags relating to filming, behind-the-scenes content, and other production-centric terms. The inclusion of Thomas Barrow, portrayed by Robert James-Collier, in one of the images, raised eyebrows and fuelled speculation among the fanbase. Now, though, that is no longer speculation, and we will return to Downton once more. Collider recently learned that filming for the final installment will begin in mid-May and will conclude in late July

What Is 'Downton Abbey' All About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Downton Abbey is a masterclass in storytelling, weaving the intricate lives of the aristocratic Crawley family with the tumultuous events of the early 20th century. Set against the backdrop of a fictional Yorkshire estate, the series spans from the post-Edwardian era through the Roaring Twenties, delving into themes of class, ambition, and profound shifts in social hierarchy and values. With a cast that reads like a who's who of British and American acting royalty, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dan Stevens, Matthew Goode, Lily James, Rose Leslie, Elizabeth McGovern, Penelope Wilton, and Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey offers a rich tapestry of character and historical depth, exploring the ideas of class, love, ambition and betrayal while real history goes on behind the story.

Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the official return to Downton Abbey.

Watch on Netflix