When it was announced that Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) was going to make a return to Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, fans were a bit taken aback. When the two-time Oscar nominee first appeared in Season 4 of the series, he didn't feel like the kind of character that would make a comeback — and this was supported by the fact that he was only in one episode of the entire series. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, however, Giamatti revealed that his character will be extremely relevant to the final chapter of Downton Abbey.

Before he talked about it, however, Giamatti admitted that, just like fans, he was also "really surprised" that he was invited back by franchise creator Julian Fellowes (The Gilded Age). He mentioned that his character, Cora Crawley's (Elizabeth McGovern) brother Harold Levinson, was "marginal" when he was introduced in Season 4. This time, however, he teases that "somebody thought it was a good idea to make me very important" in the threequel. He stated:

"I do something quite important in this [movie]. I was like, wow, this is random, I have a lot to do with the end of this whole series. I do something of real significance — good or bad, I'm not going to say! But, I do something that makes a big difference to how everything ends."

A Lot More Will Be Revealed About 'Downton Abbey 3'