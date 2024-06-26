The Big Picture Downton Abbey returns for a third film on September 12, 2025, promising opulence and luxury as the Crawleys come back to the big screen.

The star-studded cast includes familiar faces, but Maggie Smith's character will not return.

The two previous films showcased royal visits and adventures in the South of France and Hollywood.

It's time to break out your finest silverware and RSVP, as you have been cordially invited to return to Downton Abbey for the third time. Guests are asked to save the date for September 12, 2025, and get out your finest gowns and tuxedoes, as it promises to be an evening of opulence, luxury, and good old British upper crust. The long-awaited return to Highclere Castle was confirmed last month, and now Focus Features and Carnival Films have announced the global release of the third film from the worldwide phenomenon.

The film will star — deep breath, here — Hugh Bonneville as Lord Robert Grantham, Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Cora Grantham, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Pelham, Jim Carter as Mr. Charles Carson, Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Elsie Hughes Carson, Robert James-Collier as Mr. Thomas Barrow, Joanne Froggatt as Mrs. Anna Bates, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore, and Sophie McShera as Mrs. Daisy Parker. Dominic West and Paul Giamatti both reprise their roles as the movie star Guy Dexter, and Cora's brother, Harold, respectively. However, Maggie Smith will not be returning after her character departed the scene in a moving, yet hilarious fashion.

What Happened in the Last Two 'Downton Abbey' Movies?

The first Downton Abbey film, released in 2019, continued the story of the Crawley family and their servants which had left off when the television series, which aired on ITV in the UK and as part of the PBS Masterpiece collection in the United States, concluded. The film featured a plot centering around a visit from King George V and Queen Mary. The royal visit caused fun, chaos, and drama, both upstairs and downstairs in the Abbey. The film was a smash-hit financial success and was praised for its ability to capture the charm and essence of the original series, delighting long-time fans and new audiences just the same.

The sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, premiered in theaters in 2022, presenting the Crawleys with fresh adventures. In this installment, the family divided their focus between a journey to the South of France, where they uncovered a mysterious villa inherited by the Dowager Countess, and the arrival of a film crew at Downton Abbey, introducing the splendor and turmoil of early Hollywood to their home.

Remember your RSVP, and we'll see you all at Downton Abbey on September, 12 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Downton Abbey. You can stream Downton Abbey: A New Era on Starz.

