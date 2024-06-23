The Big Picture Exciting set photos from the upcoming Downton Abbey film showcase familiar faces and hint at a heartwarming return to the beloved franchise.

Filming for the third movie has shifted to Harrogate, sparking curiosity among fans about new locations and plotlines in the upcoming story.

The change in setting adds excitement and novelty to the cherished Downton Abbey franchise.

Fans of the beloved Downton Abbey franchise have reason to rejoice as the first set photos from the highly anticipated third film have emerged. The images feature familiar faces Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), and Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), signaling a heartwarming return to the world of the Crawley family. Joining them on set were other cherished actors, including Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Rob James-Collier (Thomas Barrow), Sophie McShera (Daisy Mason), and Penelope Wilton (Isobel Crawley). The cast and crew were spotted in Harrogate, Yorkshire, located four hours from the iconic Highclere Castle.

While the original series and the first two films were predominantly filmed at Highclere Castle — a Grade I listed country house in Newbury that became a tourist hotspot thanks to the show's success — this week's filming took a different turn. This shift in location has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to see how Harrogate will play into the storyline of the third film.

The choice of Harrogate, a town known for its picturesque landscapes and historical significance — as well as some excellent tea — suggests that the upcoming film might introduce new locations and plotlines, offering fresh scenery and potentially expanding the story beyond the familiar, grand walls of Downton Abbey, much like the previous film did. Whether it's a new estate, a significant event, or a pivotal plot twist, the change in setting promises to add a layer of excitement and novelty to the beloved franchise.

What Happened in the Last Two 'Downton Abbey' Films?

The first Downton Abbey film, released in 2019, continued the story of the Crawley family and their servants, centering around a visit from King George V and Queen Mary. The royal visit caused a whirlwind of activity and drama, both upstairs and downstairs. The film was a commercial success and was praised for its ability to capture the charm and essence of the original series, delighting long-time fans and new audiences alike.

The sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, hit theaters in 2022 and took the Crawleys on new adventures. This time, the family split their attention between a trip to the South of France, where they discovered a mysterious villa bequeathed to the Dowager Countess, and the arrival of a film crew at Downton Abbey, bringing the glamour and chaos of early Hollywood to their doorstep.

