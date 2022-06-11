Julian Fellowes' Downton Abbey series is back again with its second film, continuing the prolific Crawley family's saga. Following the iconic series that originally aired in 2010 and ended on its sixth season in 2015, the show’s first film debuted in 2019. Only 3 years later audiences have been gifted with another installment of the series, in the form of a second film.

A wedding, a mysterious French villa, and a silent film production are all thrust upon the Crawley family and their family-adjacent help in the latest Downton Abbey film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, directed by Simon Curtis.

Much in the Downton Abbey way, most of the characters have stayed the same throughout the series and the films, give or take a few characters who were lost and still missed. However, with the series’ original release 12 years ago, some details may have gotten a little hazy. If the Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith) is the only character’s name you can confidently remember in either the upper or lower sections of the house, you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Here’s a quick recap of everyone you need to know.

Lord and Lady Grantham, Robert and Cora (Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern)

Officially titled The Earl and Countess of Grantham, Robert and Cora Crawley played by Hugh Bonneville (Paddington) and Elizabeth McGovern (Ordinary People) are more commonly known as Lord and Lady Grantham. They are the ultimate power couple, who though over the years have had a few disagreements, are there for each other and, more importantly, the close family that they built together. Historically within the show, Lord Grantham is much more conservatively minded than his wife is, most often, a fear of the repercussions of change. Balancing his fears perfectly is Lady Grantham who is instead excited by the future and moving with the times, and is often able to allay Lord Grantham’s fears enough to influence the best decisions for the family. In this film, Lord Grantham is concerned about the potential havoc and negative disruption that having a film being shot in their family home will have, whereas Lady Grantham is much more excited by the possibility.

Born in London, Hugh Bonneville has appeared in many different shows and films, with most based in the UK film and television industry. In the early years of his career, Bonneville was known for his role as Bernie in the romantic comedy Notting Hill, which featured Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Before Downton Abbey, Bonneville was in many TV mini-series, including Doctor Zhivago and Lost in Austen. Aside from Downton, Bonneville is most likely to be recognized from Paddington and Paddington 2 where he plays Henry Brown.

Elizabeth McGovern is an American-born actress whose interest in acting and performance arts began in high school, growing up in Los Angeles. Having attended the American Conservatory Theater and The Juilliard School in New York, McGovern has both a theatrical and drama-based background. As her debut in the film industry, McGovern was in Robert Redford’s Oscar-winning film Ordinary People. McGovern was later nominated for an Academy Award for her performance as Evelyn in the racially focussed period drama Ragtime, where she played alongside James Cagney. Aside from Downton Abbey, McGovern’s focus is otherwise on on-stage performances, rather than film and television.

The Dowager, Countess of Grantham, Violet (Maggie Smith)

Though the Earl of Grantham, Robert is technically the head of the family, the true matriarch is the Dowager, played by Dame Maggie Smith. She is the often overly blunt and opinionated grandmother, who despite her conservativeness always finds ways to surprise her family, who assume they know everything about her. It is the Dowager’s mysterious previous relationship she had in her youth that sees the Crawley’s headed to the villa she was donated, in the South of France. While in the previous film the Dowager shared news of her being unwell with Lady Mary, audiences are excited to have her back in the second film.

Dame Maggie Smith is an iconic and well-respected actress with an extensive career. While she began acting in the 1950s, it is her more recent works and characters, particularly roles as stoic, stern, and strong women that have made her particularly famous. Aside from Downton Abbey, Dame Smith is most recently known for her role as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as Muriel in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films.

Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery)

Lady Mary is the eldest of the three daughters that Lord and Lady Grantham had together. Knowing that the Downton estate wouldn’t be inherited by anyone in her close family and being the oldest, Mary faced a lot of the responsibility of marrying well. With the inheritance of Downton safely secured in the first couple of seasons of the show, Lady Mary’s role progressed into a much more involved role in the security of the family’s future, as large houses and big staff were at the time, historically on the decline. She is also occupied with the raising of her two children, the first being George, the future Earl of Grantham, from her Late Husband Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens), and her second child Caroline, who she had with her current husband Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode).

Recently, Dockery has been seen in the Netflix Original limited series, Anatomy of a Scandal alongside Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend, where she plays a hard-hitting lawyer with a hidden involvement in the case she is fighting. Before this, she played Rosalind in Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy, The Gentlemen, and Letty in the series Good Behaviour.

Lady Edith Pelham, The Marchioness of Hexam (Laura Carmichael)

Lady Edith, portrayed by Laura Carmichael, is the second of the Crawley daughters who struggled for much of the series with feeling slightly on the outer and less desirable than her other two sisters. In the later seasons, Edith finds her independence, confidence, and style, as well as passion in life as she becomes involved in the magazine business. Resulting from an affair with her at-the-time editor, the late Michael Gregson, Edith has her first child, Marigold. Despite Edith’s unluckiness in love, she finds and happily marries Bertie Pelham, providing her with the title of Marchioness of Hexam.

Aside from Downton Abbey, Laura Carmichael is most notably known for her role as Maggie Pole in the historical drama series, The Spanish Princess. Otherwise, she may have also been seen as a recurring character in the television series The Secrets She Keeps.

Tom Branson (Allen Leech)

Tom Branson, played by Allen Leech quickly became an integral part of the Downton Abbey family. Originating as the rebellious and politically-minded Irish, family chauffeur, Branson has now progressed into much more than that, with much more responsibility. Through his marriage to the late Lady Sybil Crawley (Jessica Brown-Findlay), the youngest of the Crawley sisters, Tom was eventually welcomed into the family. Just before Sybil passed away, the two had a child together, Sybbie. Though the second movie sees Tom remarrying, for much of the show’s run time, Tom was instead focused on mourning the loss of his late wife and his role as the estate manager for Downton Abbey.

Aside from Downton Abbey, Leech appeared in the television show, The Tudors, a historical drama based on the Tudor dynasty in 16th century England, alongside Jonathon Rhys Meyers, Henry Cavill, and Sam Neill. Since Downton Abbey, he has also appeared in hit films such as, The Imitation Game and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Lady Isobel Merton (Penelope Wilton)

Lady Merton (Penelope Wilton) otherwise known as Isobel Grey is the Late Matthew Crawley’s mother. In the early seasons of the show, Isobel was an irritation and annoyance to the Crawley family, mostly because her son, a distant relative to the Crawley family was the heir to the estate and title, which threatened the Crawley’s security and way of life. After the resolution of this stressor, Isobel settled into an amusing character who continually enjoys butting heads with Dame Crawley. Though Isobel is often the outlier opinion, she is ultimately close to the family. Later in the series, Isobel begins a budding relationship with Lord Merton (Dickie). The two end up getting married as a result of Dickie’s wavering health concerns, despite Dickie’s sons not approving of the union.

Most recently, Dame Penelope Wilton has been seen in the role of Harriet, in the Doctor Who series, as well as in the Netflix Original series After Life, starring Ricky Gervais. Before her role in Downton Abbey, Wilton may have been seen in Match Point, Calendar Girls, and Pride and Prejudice. Aside from her screen credits, Wilton has continually had a large presence on stage, to which she has received 6 Olivier Award nominations.

Mr. Carson and Mrs. Hughes (Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan)

Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), though currently in retirement from being the Crawley family’s butler remains a part of the Crawley family’s life through not only his wife Mrs. Hughes’ (Phyllis Logan) involvement but his close relationships with the family. Out of necessity, pride for the Crawley family name, and dedication to his job, Mr. Carson came out of his blissful retirement to help out the family in the first Downton Abbey film when they needed him. Though he is often the most set-in-his-ways character and demanding elder, his actions are most often than not a result of his love for country and traditional values. Mrs. Carson, unlike her retired husband, is still working for the Crawley family, as the Housekeeper of Downton Abbey. Mrs. Hughes ultimately ensures that all the female servants are staying in line, as well as being everyone’s moral compass.

Jim Carter has had a long career in film and television. He is known for his roles in John Madden’s Oscar-winning film, Shakespeare in Love, as well as more recently as Pope Boniface in Knightfall.

Phyllis Logan may also be seen in the second season of the television show Guilt, and The Good Karma Hospital, as well as the film Misbehaviour, alongside Keira Knightley.

Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier)

Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier) was originally the scheming footman, whose character had an enjoyable redemption arc as the Downton Abbey series progressed, so much so, that he was promoted to the role of the butler when Carson retired. Barrow began as a purely malicious character, who was largely humanized when his secret of being gay was revealed to audiences and he slowly realized that the best way to get what he wants was not through underhanded means. Barrow’s storyline has provided an insight into the lives of gay people struggling to find love and accept themselves during the 1920s and 30s.

Before Downton Abbey, Robert James-Collier played a long-standing recurring character in the infamous British soap, Coronation Street. Since then, he may have been seen playing Saul in Fate: The Winx Saga, as well as the teen show Ackley Bridge.

While Downton Abbey’s ensemble cast and their history may be a bit overwhelming, these are the main characters and their respective storylines you need to know, going into Downton Abbey: A New Era.